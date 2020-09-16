Rick Riordan, Guest Authors Join Virtual Tour for Release of “The Tower of Nero”

Fans of all ages can celebrate the epic conclusion to Rick Riordan’s The Trials of Apollo series and possibly meet the man himself as he heads out on a virtual tour.

What’s Happening:

Bestselling author, Rick Riordan is about to embark on a virtual tour as the final book in The Trials of Apollo series makes its debut.

series makes its debut. Between October 7-14, Rick Riordan

The fifth and final book focusing on Apollo (who’s been cast out of Olympus and is now a mortal teenager), The Tower of Nero can be pre-ordered

Rick Riordan with Carlos Hernandez | Brookline Booksmith, Boston, MA at 7pm ET

October 7 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with Kwame Mbalia | Books of Wonder, New York, NY at 6pm ET

October 8 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with Yoon Ha Lee | Politics & Prose, Washington, DC at 6pm ET

October 9 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with Roshani Chokshi | Little Shop of Stories, Decatur, GA at 7pm ET

October 10 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with Sarwat Chadda, Graci Kim, Roseanne A. Brown, Daniel José Older | Blue Willow Bookshop, Houston, TX at 3pm CT

1 of 4

October 11 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with Tehlor Kay Mejia | Barnes & Noble at 7pm ET

Purchase the Barnes & Noble exclusive with signed bookplate edition of The Tower of Nero by Octoberober 7 to receive a link and passcode for the event.

October 12 – Sold Out

Rick Riordan with Rebecca Roanhorse | Kepler’s, Menlo Park, CA at 5pm PT

October 13 – Get Tickets

Rick Riordan with J.C. Cervantes | Books-A-Million at 3pm CT