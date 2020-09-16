Sony Releases Gameplay Footage of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” Announces More Details About Game

Today, Sony debuted a brand new 7-minute gameplay video featuring new footage of the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What’s Happening: Earlier today, Sony debuted 7 minutes worth of gameplay video from the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales .

. The demo opens with Miles and his best friend, Ganke Lee, walking through their East Harlem neighborhood to an election rally for Miles’s mother, Rio Morales. Here players will see some of the characters they’ll get to know during the game and a glimpse at the culture of the neighborhood. The designers have crafted many beautiful visuals of a wintertime Marvel’s New York, and a neon-noir aesthetic for the game.

Miles is searching for a sense of belonging in his vibrant new neighborhood, but a war has broken out between a devious energy corporation, Roxxon, and a high-tech criminal army, the Underground, who viewers see in the gameplay demo above.

Meanwhile the Underground also attacks a Roxxon convoy on the Braithwaite Bridge in an attempt to steal NuForm energy canisters. NuForm is a highly volatile energy source that Roxxon promises can power the entire city cleanly. Players meet the leader of the Underground, the brilliant Tinkerer. Marvel fans will surely recognize the name of this villain from the comics, but the game developers are very excited to introduce players to their take on this classic Spider-Man villain.

Miles races to the bridge, and, using his explosive, new bio-electric venom and camouflage abilities, attempts to stop the Underground while protecting the citizens of Marvel’s New York City. But as Miles endeavors to rise to the challenge of becoming his own Spider-Man, he finds it’s not as easy as just having impressive new powers. Sony also revealed today that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4, knowing that players may transition to PS5 at different times, making it important to release the latest title in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe on both consoles.

will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4, knowing that players may transition to PS5 at different times, making it important to release the latest title in the universe on both consoles. The PS4 version will debut alongside the PS5 version and those players can enjoy the game alongside everyone else at launch. While it doesn’t have the enhancements made possible by the console in the PS5 version, the game still looks beautiful on PS4 and PS4 Pro, and players can rest easy knowing that if they do make the jump to PS5, the game comes with them.

Sony had one last surprise.For PS5 they announced an Ultimate Edition that includes a voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered . Players will be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC.

. Players will be able to experience the complete storyline up to this point, which includes the remaster of the original game and all three installments of DLC. The Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will launch both physically and digitally on the PlayStation Store for $69.99 on launch day, November 12th.

