ABC Sets Premiere Dates For Fall 2020 Schedule

Today, ABC announced premiere dates for its scripted drama series slate, rounding out the network’s fall schedule. Dates for unscripted and comedy series were previously announced.

ABC delivered the top two scripted programs on Thursday in Adults 18-49 last season with dramas Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things and the number one scripted broadcast program on Sunday with the drama The Rookie (which will premiere later in the season).

and and the number one scripted broadcast program on Sunday with the drama (which will premiere later in the season). In addition, The Good Doctor stood as the Number one show in Monday’s 10 PM hour last season with Total Viewers.

stood as the Number one show in Monday’s 10 PM hour last season with Total Viewers. ABC ended the 2019-2020 season as the Number one entertainment network among Adults 18-49 and ranks as the summer’s number one network for the second consecutive year.

ABC’s scripted series premiere dates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific):

The Good Docto r (Season 4) – Monday, November 2 (10:00-11:00 PM)

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun continues to tackle the world of dating and romantic relationships and works harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

The cast: Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

The creative team: David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.



Station 19 (Season 4) – Thursday, November 12 (8:00-9:00 PM)

Having delivered its most-watched season ever, “Station 19” follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. From the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” the series takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.

The cast: Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera Jason George as Ben Warren Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan Grey Damon as Jack Gibson Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop Stefania Spampinato as Carina DeLuca

The creative team: Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was created by Stacy McKee. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. The series is produced by ABC Signature.



Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17) – Thursday, November 12 (9:00-11:00 PM)

Grey’s Anatomy has solidified its place in television history as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever.

has solidified its place in television history as the longest-running primetime medical drama ever. The highly beloved series is a cultural touchstone that continues to push boundaries with timely subject matter and characters that break the mold.

Grey’s Anatomy follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial, who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

The cast: Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce Kim Raver as Teddy Altman Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca Greg Germann as Tom Koracick Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

The creative team: Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature.



Big Sky (Series Premiere) – Tuesday, November 17 (10:01-11:00 PM)

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ( Big Little Lies ) comes Big Sky , a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season.

) comes , a thriller created by Kelley, who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The cast: Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt

The creative team: Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television.



For Life (Season 2) – Wednesday, November 18 (10:00-11:00 PM)

Aaron Wallace’s fight continues in season two of For Life, as the wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator and social crusader embarks on a more personal journey. Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls. With continued help from the people who supported him—his family, a wily one-time public defender, Henry Roswell, and his former prison warden, Safiya Masry—Aaron continues his battle against the very political machine that once put him away, undeservedly. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life continues to shine an unrelenting light upon the institutional wrongs of our penal and legal systems.

The cast: Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace Indira Varma as Safiya Masry Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell

The creative team: Hank Steinberg is the creator and executive producer; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions, Isaac Wright Jr. and Russell Fine are executive producers. For Life is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Signature. ABC Signature is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.



A Million Little Things (Season 3) – Thursday, November 19 (10:01-11:00 PM)

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now. And just when the friends seem to find their new normal, their lives are upended when, like ours, COVID-19 rocks their world. We’ll see how the topics our show depicts—depression, breast cancer, chemical dependency, domestic violence, friendship, family and love—are heightened by the challenges our world is facing right now. We’ll rediscover what our gang has always known in their hearts: With the love and support of your friends, you can get through anything.

The cast: David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville Romany Malco as Rome Howard Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom Christina Moses as Regina Howard Grace Park as Katherine Saville James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon Tristan Byon as Theo Saville Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

The creative team: DJ Nash is the creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and David Marshall Grant are executive producers; Nina Lopez-Corrado, Terrence Coli, and Geoffrey Nauffts serve as co-executive producer on the series, from ABC Signature/Kapital Entertainment.



What they’re saying: