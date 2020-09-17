Tokyo Disneyland Announces Opening for Beauty and the Beast Attraction, Introduces New Reservation System

Tokyo Disneyland will finally be opening shops, restaurants, and attractions that are part of their Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown expansions. But that’s not all, the Resort is launching a new reservation system for select attraction, character experiences, restaurants, and shops.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced September 28th as the opening day for the park’s largest expansion ever.

This expansion has transformed the area into new magical experiences for guests three years after first breaking ground.

The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Fantasyland

Tomorrowland

Toontown

Toontown will offer the new Disney Character greeting experience called Minnie’s Style Studio

Health and Safety:

New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort as they continue to offer new and exciting experiences.

Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the “Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines,” focusing on the health and safety of guests and cast members.

To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis.

New Reservation System

A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and Disney Character greeting experiences.

In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.

To experience attractions that require an Entry Request, guests may make one on the Tokyo Disney Resort App only after they have entered the Park.

Only guests who have received a return time from the Entry Request will be able to experience the attraction.

Guests can enter the queue for the attraction during the assigned time on the Standby Pass.

Good to Know:

Entry Requests cannot be changed or canceled.

Entry Request results cannot be transferred to a third party whether as a gift or for profit.

Attractions Requiring an Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (starting September 28)

The Happy Ride with Baymax (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

Toy Story Mania! (starting September 23)

Soaring: Fantastic Flight (starting September 23)

Disney Character Greeting Requiring an Entry Request At Tokyo Disneyland:

Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey

Woodchuck Greeting Trail

Minnie’s Style Studio (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

¡Saludos Amigos! Greeting Dock

Mickey & Friends’ Greeting Trails

Restaurants (Starting from September 25)

To dine at restaurants that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation. On the day of visit, guests should go to the restaurant at the time they reserved.

Restaurants requiring Online Reservations At Tokyo Disneyland:

La Taverne de Gaston

The Big Pop

Shops (starting from September 23)

To use the shops that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation.

On the day of visit, guests should go to the shop at the time they reserved.

Shops Requiring Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

Village Shoppes

Gag Factory/Toontown Five and Dime

Kingdom Treasures

Planet M