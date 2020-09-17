Tokyo Disneyland Announces Opening for Beauty and the Beast Attraction, Introduces New Reservation System

by | Sep 17, 2020 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Tokyo Disneyland will finally be opening shops, restaurants, and attractions that are part of their Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown expansions. But that’s not all, the Resort is launching a new reservation system for select attraction, character experiences, restaurants, and shops.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, Oriental Land Co., Ltd. announced September 28th as the opening day for the park’s largest expansion ever.
  • This expansion has transformed the area into new magical experiences for guests three years after first breaking ground.
  • The entire cast of Tokyo Disney Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests and providing an enjoyable experience at the Parks.

Fantasyland

Tomorrowland

Toontown

Health and Safety:

  • New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort as they continue to offer new and exciting experiences.
  • Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the “Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines,” focusing on the health and safety of guests and cast members.
  • To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis.

New Reservation System

  • A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and Disney Character greeting experiences.
  • In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.
  • To experience attractions that require an Entry Request, guests may make one on the Tokyo Disney Resort App only after they have entered the Park.
  • Only guests who have received a return time from the Entry Request will be able to experience the attraction.
  • Guests can enter the queue for the attraction during the assigned time on the Standby Pass.

Good to Know:

  • Entry Requests cannot be changed or canceled.
  • Entry Request results cannot be transferred to a third party whether as a gift or for profit.

Attractions Requiring an Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

  • Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (starting September 28)
  • The Happy Ride with Baymax (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

  • Toy Story Mania! (starting September 23)
  • Soaring: Fantastic Flight (starting September 23)

Disney Character Greeting Requiring an Entry Request At Tokyo Disneyland:

  • Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey
  • Woodchuck Greeting Trail
  • Minnie’s Style Studio (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

  • ¡Saludos Amigos! Greeting Dock
  • Mickey & Friends’ Greeting Trails

Restaurants (Starting from September 25)

  • To dine at restaurants that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation. On the day of visit, guests should go to the restaurant at the time they reserved.

Restaurants requiring Online Reservations At Tokyo Disneyland:

  • La Taverne de Gaston
  • The Big Pop

Shops (starting from September 23)

  • To use the shops that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation.
  • On the day of visit, guests should go to the shop at the time they reserved.

Shops Requiring Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

  • Village Shoppes
  • Gag Factory/Toontown Five and Dime
  • Kingdom Treasures
  • Planet M
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
