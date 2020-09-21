FX Releases Trailer For Three-Episode Limited Series “Black Narcissus”

A new trailer for Black Narcissus, a limited series coming to FX, as well as more details regarding the three-part one night event, have been released today.

What’s Happening:

FX today announced the premiere date for Black Narcissus , a three-episode limited series from writer Amanda Coe and directed by Charlotte Bruus Christensen. Black Narcissus will premiere all three episodes on FX on Monday, November 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the full series also available the following day on FX on Hulu.

, a three-episode limited series from writer Amanda Coe and directed by Charlotte Bruus Christensen. will premiere all three episodes on FX on Monday, November 23 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with the full series also available the following day on FX on Hulu. Black Narcissus is an FX limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden. Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.