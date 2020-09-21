Kay Jewelers Expands Disney Treasures Collection to All Stores and Online

After an initial limited launch of the Disney Treasures Fine Jewelry Collection, Kay Jewelers has announced they are expanding the collection to all stores and Kay.com. Later this year, two additional series inspired by Disney movies will join the elegant collection, just in time for the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Inspired by some of Disney’s most beloved characters and iconic movies, Kay Jewelers today announced that it has expanded its first-ever Disney Treasures Fine Jewelry Collection

Ranging from intricate pendants to stunning rings, the collection features pieces that can recall warm memories, reinforce your values, or simply celebrate a favorite Disney moment.

Starting today, customers can find these enchanted jewels at Kay’s approximately 900 stores and on Kay.com.

About the Disney Treasures Collection:

All pieces are set in Sterling Silver with 10K Yellow Gold or 10K Rose Gold accents and many styles include diamonds. The magical Disney logo is also engraved in each style to ensure authenticity.

The Disney Treasures collection comes with specialty packaging as well as a Certificate of Authenticity.

Pricing ranges from $129.99 to $499.99 and is now available at all Kay Jewelers locations and Kay.com

What They’re Saying:

Stephanie Lawler, Vice President of Kay Merchandising: “The Kay customer is sentimental – and in these times especially, our shoppers are looking for familiar and imaginative ways to find happiness and express love. Aligned with the iconic Disney films we all grew up loving, we believe this collection taps into our inner child and adds a touch of whimsical cheerfulness to an otherwise uncertain time, which not only perfectly ties with the brand’s core, but also shares individual, magical and romantic back stories.”

Highlights from the Disney Treasures Collection

Mother of Pearl and Onyx styles from Mickey Mouse & Minnie

Simba and elephant designs from The Lion King

Pooh Bear and red balloons from Winnie the Pooh

Marie and Eiffel Tower pieces from The Aristocats

Dalmatians and paw prints from 101 Dalmatians

Disney Treasures Collection Coming Soon

In early October, Kay’s Disney Treasures collection will expand with assortments inspired by two additional iconic films:

Fantasia – To commemorate the movie’s 80th anniversary, Kay will unveil Mickey Mouse’s sorcerer hat in Sapphire + Diamond earring and necklace sets, and the mythically divine unicorn set Sterling Silver and Rose 10K Gold.

– To commemorate the movie’s 80th anniversary, Kay will unveil Mickey Mouse’s sorcerer hat in Sapphire + Diamond earring and necklace sets, and the mythically divine unicorn set Sterling Silver and Rose 10K Gold. The Nightmare Before Christmas – To celebrate the 1993 animated, whimsically dark musical film, Kay will introduce a line tailor made for collectors and enthusiasts.

Fantasia Highlights