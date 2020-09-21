Shark Tank Season 12 to Welcome Guest Sharks Blake Mycoskie and Kendra Scott

by | Sep 21, 2020 12:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ABC’s fan favorite reality series Shark Tank is swimming back to the network as season 12 premieres on October 16th. This year will feature the series regular Sharks, the return of guest Sharks Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky, and first time guest Sharks Blake Mycoskie and Kendra Scott.  

What’s Happening:

  • ABC’s Shark Tank series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, adds two brand-new guest Sharks for its 12th season, premiering Friday, October 16 (8:00-9:00 pm EDT).
  • The new guest Sharks joining tank will appear individually in various episodes during the 2020-2021 season and include:
    • Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor
    • Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC
  • Additionally two returning guest Sharks will be part of season 12:
    • Alex Rodriguez, legendary baseball player and founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp
    • Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND

  • Shark Tank’s Sharks are:
    • Mark Cuban
    • Barbara Corcoran
    • Lori Greiner
    • Robert Herjavec
    • Daymond John
    • Kevin O’Leary
  • Episodes can be viewed the day after their premiere on demand and on Hulu.

Meet the New Guest Sharks:

Blake Mycoskie

  • A serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and bestselling author most known for founding TOMS Shoes, and is the person behind the idea of One for One, a business model that helps a person in need with every product purchased.
  • Since its inception, TOMS Shoes has provided almost 96 million pairs of shoes to children around the globe.
  • In 2014, after selling half of the company to Bain Capital, Mycoskie stepped down as CEO of TOMS. Utilizing half of his proceeds, he started the Social Entrepreneurship Fund to help early startups with core social missions get off the ground with much-needed funding.
  • Recently, Mycoskie co-founded his newest company, Madefor, a 10-month program that applies the principles of modern neuroscience, psychology and physiology to make your brain and body better.
  • Mycoskie has achieved numerous accolades for his unique approach to business including:
    • Secretary of State’s 2009 Award of Corporate Excellence
    • 2015 Next Generation Award from Harvard’s School of Public Health
    • 2016 Cannes Lion Heart Award
    • 2018 amfAR Award of Courage
  • Born and raised in Texas, Mycoskie now resides in Jackson, Wyoming, with his family, dogs and horses.

Kendra Scott 

  • Designer, founder and CEO Kendra Scott started her company in 2002 with only $500 and just three months after her first son was born.
  • As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Scott began going door-to-door to Austin boutiques armed only with a tea box full of her jewelry, captivating businesses and customers with her vibrant personality and unique eye for design.
  • Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Scott waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business.
  • With family and fashion as two core pillars of her business, Scott maintains a focus on her third core pillar of philanthropy in all she does.
  • Since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national and international causes.
  • Scott has been awarded with:
    • EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 National Award
    • Breakthrough Award from the Accessories Council Excellence Awards
    • Outstanding Mother of the Year by the Mother’s Day Council
    • Texas Businesswoman of the Year by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce
    • Listed by Forbes as one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
    • Listed among the Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Upstart Business Journal
    • Best CEO by Austin Business Journal

Season 12 Production:

  • Produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television, the series was filmed for the first time ever in Las Vegas, hosted by The Venetian and Sands Expo & Convention Center.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed