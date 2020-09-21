Shark Tank Season 12 to Welcome Guest Sharks Blake Mycoskie and Kendra Scott

ABC’s fan favorite reality series Shark Tank is swimming back to the network as season 12 premieres on October 16th. This year will feature the series regular Sharks, the return of guest Sharks Alex Rodriguez and Daniel Lubetzky, and first time guest Sharks Blake Mycoskie and Kendra Scott.

What’s Happening:

ABC’s Shark Tank series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, adds two brand-new guest Sharks for its 12th season, premiering Friday, October 16 (8:00-9:00 pm EDT).

The new guest Sharks joining tank will appear individually in various episodes during the 2020-2021 season and include:
Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor
Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC

Additionally two returning guest Sharks will be part of season 12: Alex Rodriguez, legendary baseball player and founder and CEO of A-Rod Corp Daniel Lubetzky, founder and executive chairman of KIND



Shark Tank ’s Sharks are: Mark Cuban Barbara Corcoran Lori Greiner Robert Herjavec Daymond John Kevin O’Leary

’s Sharks are: Episodes can be viewed the day after their premiere on demand and on Hulu

Meet the New Guest Sharks:

Blake Mycoskie

A serial entrepreneur, philanthropist and bestselling author most known for founding TOMS Shoes, and is the person behind the idea of One for One, a business model that helps a person in need with every product purchased.

Since its inception, TOMS Shoes has provided almost 96 million pairs of shoes to children around the globe.

In 2014, after selling half of the company to Bain Capital, Mycoskie stepped down as CEO of TOMS. Utilizing half of his proceeds, he started the Social Entrepreneurship Fund to help early startups with core social missions get off the ground with much-needed funding.

Recently, Mycoskie co-founded his newest company, Madefor, a 10-month program that applies the principles of modern neuroscience, psychology and physiology to make your brain and body better.

Mycoskie has achieved numerous accolades for his unique approach to business including: Secretary of State’s 2009 Award of Corporate Excellence 2015 Next Generation Award from Harvard’s School of Public Health 2016 Cannes Lion Heart Award 2018 amfAR Award of Courage

Born and raised in Texas, Mycoskie now resides in Jackson, Wyoming, with his family, dogs and horses.

Kendra Scott

Designer, founder and CEO Kendra Scott started her company in 2002 with only $500 and just three months after her first son was born.

As a creative mind with a love of natural gemstones, Scott began going door-to-door to Austin boutiques armed only with a tea box full of her jewelry, captivating businesses and customers with her vibrant personality and unique eye for design.

Determined to maintain growth and preserve the vision of her business, Scott waited over 10 years to accept outside investments. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide and a thriving e-commerce and wholesale business.

With family and fashion as two core pillars of her business, Scott maintains a focus on her third core pillar of philanthropy in all she does.

Since 2010, the company has given back over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

Scott has been awarded with: EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 National Award Breakthrough Award from the Accessories Council Excellence Awards Outstanding Mother of the Year by the Mother’s Day Council Texas Businesswoman of the Year by the Women’s Chamber of Commerce Listed by Forbes as one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women Listed among the Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Upstart Business Journal Best CEO by Austin Business Journal



