“The Great One” Wayne Gretzky Joins Detail Exclusively on ESPN+

by | Sep 21, 2020 4:23 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Hockey’s “The Great One,” Wayne Gretzky is set to Join Detail exclusively on ESPN+, hosting new historical editions of the series, adding NHL games to the already existing collection of historical games.

What’s Happening:

  • Wayne Gretzky, considered the greatest hockey player of all time, hosts new historical editions of Detail, the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Adding NHL games to Detail’s NBA and NFL historical episodes, The Great One shares the unique insights and strategies he used in leading his Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings teams in classic NHL playoff games. Detail is produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, and is available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.
  • In his first historical episode of Detail, Gretzky breaks down the Kings’ 5-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the 1993 Western Conference finals, one of the most memorable games in NHL history. With L.A.’s first ever trip to the Stanley Cup Finals on the line, Gretzky played what some hockey experts believe was his best game ever, scoring three goals and one assist in leading his underdog Kings to victory on Toronto’s home ice.
  • In the second episode, Gretzky will break down Game 3 of the 1988 Stanley Cup Finals between his Oilers and the Boston Bruins, a 6-3 Edmonton win on the way to the Oilers’ fourth Stanley Cup Trophy in five years.
  • Gretzky, nicknamed The Great One, played 20 seasons in the NHL for four teams, winning four Stanley Cups with Edmonton between 1984 and 1988. Lacking the size, strength and speed of typical NHL players, Gretzky utilized an uncanny, innovative style of play relying on anticipation and superior understanding of the game to become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer with the most goals and most assists in a career. In fact, Gretzky was so dominant, he recorded more career assists than any other player has total career points, and he is the only player in league history to score 200 points in one season, which he did four times. When he retired in 1999, the Hockey Hall of Fame inducted him immediately, and the NHL retired his No. 99 jersey across every team in the league.
  • Gretzky adds to the growing list of top athletes and sports legends hosting Detail episodes, including NFL great Joe Montana breaking down his most iconic games, Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. analyzing current MLB players, two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning breaking down NFL quarterbacks, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier analyzing top UFC fighters, 11-time women’s college basketball national championship head coach Geno Auriemma, six-time college football national champion head coach Nick Saban, and two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol. Also, Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls, the historical edition of five episodes analyzing key games during the Bulls’ run to their sixth NBA Finals championship, is hosted by three important members of the team – Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson – along with their former Eastern Conference rival Mark Jackson.
  • Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year. ESPN+ and Granity Studios celebrated Bryant’s birthday last month with three special “Honoring Kobe” historical episodes hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.
  • All 80+ episodes of Detail are available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.
  • In addition to Detail, ice hockey content on ESPN+ includes live NHL regular season games; on-demand replays of classic NHL games; In the Crease, the post-game analysis and highlight show hosted by former Los Angeles Kings head coach Barry Melrose and Linda Cohn; Quest for the Stanley Cup, a behind-the-scenes docuseries following eight teams during the NHL playoffs and more.

What They’re Saying:

  • Brian Lockhart, vice president and executive producer, Original Content, ESPN+: “Simply put, there is no one greater than The Great One himself to give fans a new, unique look at classic NHL moments in a way that makes us all smarter fans of the game. The intelligence with which Wayne played hockey and the insights he brings to the historical editions of Detail are right in line with Kobe’s vision for the show.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed