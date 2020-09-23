Shanghai Disney Resort Adds Sign Language Interpretation to MIckey’s Storybook Express

Shanghai Disney Resort is now offering sign language services during Mickey’s Storybook Express parade. To celebrate this addition, the resort is also hosting its first ever Sign Language Week where guests can learn more about the importance of sign language.

What’s Happening:

Today is the International Day of Sign Languages and Shanghai Disney Resort is pleased to announce that they are now offering sign language interpretation service during Mickey’s Storybook Express.

As with all Disney Resorts around the world, Shanghai’s Resort provides a place that is accessible for everyone to enjoy, including guests and Cast Members with disabilities.

Disney’s aim at the Resort is to create A Magical Experience for All (MagicALL) and one of those ways is through sign language.

Along with this new offering, the resort has launched its first-ever Sign Language Week, with the goal to educate guests about the importance of sign language.

To celebrate the resort’s Sign Language Week and the Mickey’s Storybook Express offering, Shanghai Disney Resort leaders invited local leaders and officials to the park including: Government officials Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation Shanghai Deaf Persons’ Association Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Welfare Foundation

Mickey’s Storybook Express now features a dedicated viewing area in Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, where sign language specialists interpret the fun phrases and lyrics sung by beloved Disney characters as they pass by on their floats.

Guests can book and enquire about this new service through the Shanghai Disney Resort Official Website, the resort’s Reservation Center and Guest Services locations across the resort.

Other Experiences Featuring Sign Language:

Since opening, Sign Language interpretation services have been available in multiple shows and performances across the resort including: Frozen: A Sing-Along Celebration at Evergreen Playhouse Eye of the Storm: Captain Jack’s Stunt Spectacular at El Teatro Fandango



Sign Language Week:

During Shanghai Disney Resort’s Sign Language Week, from September 21-27, guests have a variety of opportunities to learn Chinese Sign Language with their friends, family and Disney Cast Members, with the launch of the Learn Sign Language with Us stall in Disneytown.

From September 25–27, sign language learning will also be integrated into the Disneytown Harvest Festival Market interactive games, adding to the season’s celebrations.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “I am honored to be able to continue Disney’s long legacy of delivering magical experiences for all with the addition of this latest sign language service at Mickey’s Storybook Express. Since day one, Shanghai Disney Resort has been committed to fostering an accessible environment for all of our guests and Cast Members, and we hope that this week’s unique celebration will further raise awareness of the importance of inclusivity in all aspects of our lives.”

Sign Language at the Shanghai Disney Resort:

Shanghai Disney Resort’s Cast Members are continually encouraged to learn sign language through the new Sign Language Corner program and sign language classes provided by the resort. Here they are taught basic skills for easy communication with their peers and guests with hearing and speaking disabilities.

Cast Members who use Chinese Sign Language as their primary means of communication wear name tags with sign language pins to make them more easily identifiable by guests and other Cast Members.

They are also equipped with handwriting pads to support conversations with guests and their fellow Cast Members.

MagicALL Program: