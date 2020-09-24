Disney+ Shares New Teaser for Original Movie “Clouds”

Disney+ has released a new teaser clip from their upcoming movie, Clouds, that tells the story of a young musician and the resilience of the human spirit.

What’s Happening:

“What do you want to do with your one wild and precious life?” That’s the question posed in a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ Original Movie, Clouds .

. The movie is based on the true story of Zach Sobiech, a 17-year-old musician who makes the most of his life and talents after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

With a limited number of moments left, Zach dreams big for himself while inspiring those around him.

Clouds

Synopsis:

“Clouds is the true story of Zach Sobiech, a musically gifted 17-year old living with a rare bone cancer (osteosarcoma). The film follows Zach’s journey over the course of his senior year as he navigates the complexities of love, friendship, family and leaving behind a musical legacy.”

The Movie Stars:

Fin Argus

Sabrina Carpenter

Lil Rel Howery

Madison Iseman

Tom Everett Scott

Neve Campbell