Filmmakers of Pixar Short “Out” to Join Frameline 44 for Q&A Session on September 26

Fans looking to get more insight on the Pixar SparkShorts film, “Out” can join Frameline 44’s Q&A session with the filmmakers this Saturday, September 26th.

What’s Happening:

Frameline 44 Out

Fans can reserve a free ticket to watch the short and the Q&A session via Frameline’s website.

After reserving their tickets, audiences can enjoy the digital screener which will be available until 11:59pm PT on September 27th.

Frameline suggests that viewers watch the short at Noon PT on Saturday, September 26th which will be followed by a conversation with the creative team.

About the Short:

“On an average day, Greg's life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog – but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.”

Expected Guests:

Director Steven Hunter

Producer, Max Sachar

Composer Jake Moaco

Editor Noah Newman

Animation supervisor Kureha Yokoo

Actor Matthew Martin