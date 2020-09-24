Filmmakers of Pixar Short “Out” to Join Frameline 44 for Q&A Session on September 26

Fans looking to get more insight on the Pixar SparkShorts film, “Out” can join Frameline 44’s Q&A session with the filmmakers this Saturday, September 26th.
What’s Happening:
- Frameline 44 will present a special Q&A session with the creative team behind Pixar’s short film, “Out.” on Saturday, September 26th.
- Fans can reserve a free ticket to watch the short and the Q&A session via Frameline’s website.
- After reserving their tickets, audiences can enjoy the digital screener which will be available until 11:59pm PT on September 27th.
- Frameline suggests that viewers watch the short at Noon PT on Saturday, September 26th which will be followed by a conversation with the creative team.
About the Short:
- “On an average day, Greg's life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog – but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.”
Expected Guests:
- Director Steven Hunter
- Producer, Max Sachar
- Composer Jake Moaco
- Editor Noah Newman
- Animation supervisor Kureha Yokoo
- Actor Matthew Martin