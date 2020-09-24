shopDisney has tweeted a sneak peek at the newest Minnie Mouse Ear Headband to join the Disney Parks Designer Collection. Fans can start shopping for the limited edition ears on September 25th at 7am PT.
What’s Happening:
- Not just one, but two new Minnie Mouse ear headbands are joining the Disney Parks Designer Collection!
- Sparkle, dazzle, and charm with these pretty ears designed by Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere.
- These colorful accessories appear to be available in both youth and adult styles. The signature headband ears feature iridescent sequins that reverse to bright pink, while an oversized iridescent bow sits right in the center.
- These lovely ears debut tomorrow on shopDisney at 7am PT.