Disneyland Paris Donates Proceeds from Sales of Reusable Face Masks to Local Medical Centers

Disneyland Paris has introduced a new line of very cute reusable face masks featuring a few favorite Disney characters. Not only are they fashionable and fun, they also support a good cause. Disneyland Paris is pledging to donate all the proceeds from the sales of the cloth masks to local hospitals and nursing homes.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris is now selling fun character-themed reusable face masks and all proceeds from sales will be donated to local medical centers.
- The new reusable cloth face masks will use the power of timeless Disney stories and beloved characters to address guests’ needs. They also support Disneyland Paris’s commitment to charity organizations and healthcare institutions during these challenging times.
- Made in France and sold at the price of €6 each (euros), these masks fulfill AFNOR requirements and government recommendations, and last up to 15 washes.
- They will be available in four styles and two sizes featuring iconic Disney characters such as:
- Stitch
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Marvel Heroes:
- Ant-Man
- Iron Man
- Spider-Man
- Black Panther
- Hulk
- Vision
- Captain Marvel logo
- Proceeds will benefit the GHEF, which includes facilities in:
- Marne-la-Vallée
- Meaux
- Coulommiers
- Jourre
- This donation is part of the company’s ongoing initiatives which launched during the Resort’s temporary closure, including donations of food, protective equipment and other medical supplies to those in need.
Other Relief Efforts:
- Hospitals and nursing homes in the Île-de-France region were able to benefit from donations of protective equipment, such as rain ponchos, distributed to healthcare professionals.
- To ease the daily life of children hospitalized during confinement, Disney VoluntEARS put together educational tutorials from their homes, which were shared with patients through Disney’s partner hospitals.
- These videos were accompanied by supply kits for practicing the tutorials.
- Since March, Disneyland Paris has donated almost €5 million worth of goods (retail value) to local hospitals and charity organizations.