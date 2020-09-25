SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Returns to San Diego Park October 2 with New and Favorite Experiences

Happy haunts, colorful candy trails, Sesame Street characters and more await guests during SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at the San Diego Park. Plus, for a limited time, guests can enjoy free admission for 1 child with the purchase of a full price adult admission.

What’s Happening:

Guests looking for Halloween fun this year can head to SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at SeaWorld San Diego

The festivities will include: Physically distanced Halloween dance parties New Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo Fall flavor-inspired menu items Lots of candy!

Spooktacular kicks off October 2 and continues Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 1.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit the SeaWorld San Diego website

Spooktacular Tickets:

Tickets for Spooktacular are on sale now with the ultimate treat: SeaWorld San Diego is offering one child, aged 3 to 9, free admission with one full-paid adult admission through November 1.

Annual Pass Members and Fun Card holders also receive free admission to Spooktacular and must make a reservation to visit the park.

For even more incredible value, the park is offering a Spooktacular Dine & Drink bundle good for admission, plus dishes from our new chef-curated menu and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. For only $93.99 adults (10 and older) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of six food items and/or alcoholic (21 and older) or non-alcoholic beverages. For only $78.99 children (3 to 9) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of four food items and/or non-alcoholic beverages.

Reservations for SeaWorld Spooktacular are required, must be made in advance, and are very limited in order to manage capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets and make reservations soon.

Spooktacular Fun:

SeaWorld’s spacious outdoor environment on beautiful Mission Bay provides the perfect backdrop for safe Halloween fun.

Seasonal celebrations with physical distancing measures will be spread out throughout the park during Spooktacular, including: Outdoor Monster Mash DJ Dance Party, Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo (new upgrade experience) New Sesame Street Halloween Dance Party Photo opportunities with furry friends dressed in festive Halloween costumes on colorful parade floats. Spooktacular Trail to the Candy Garden



More Fall Fun:

SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter becomes even spookier during Spooktacular with dozens of jack-o-lanterns placed throughout the exhibit for kids to spot.

Guests can also visit all of their favorite animal viewing areas and enjoy live educational presentations with physically distant seating.

Finally, a new fall-inspired menu will tempt everyone’s sweet tooth with candy-corn cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, and other culinary treats.

Adults have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh pumpkin ale, glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s all new seasonal specialty cocktails.

Other Ticket Offers:

For a limited time, guests can save up to $20 by purchasing advance date-specific tickets for as low as $73.99 for adults (10 and older) and $63.99 for children (ages 3 to 9). Children under 3 are free.

Annual Passes and Fun Cards

SeaWorld’s Annual Passes

The new “Best Benefits Ever” include: Unlimited admission for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021 Free parking Up to 50 % off in-park purchases Access to special rewards Pass Members will be among the first to ride the park’s all-new Emperor, California’s tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster opening in 2021.

Guests can also “pay for a day” and get a 2021 Fun Card

* Blockout dates may apply