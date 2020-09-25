Happy haunts, colorful candy trails, Sesame Street characters and more await guests during SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at the San Diego Park. Plus, for a limited time, guests can enjoy free admission for 1 child with the purchase of a full price adult admission.
What’s Happening:
- Guests looking for Halloween fun this year can head to SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at SeaWorld San Diego.
- The festivities will include:
- Physically distanced Halloween dance parties
- New Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo
- Fall flavor-inspired menu items
- Lots of candy!
- Spooktacular kicks off October 2 and continues Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 1.
- For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit the SeaWorld San Diego website.
Spooktacular Tickets:
- Tickets for Spooktacular are on sale now with the ultimate treat: SeaWorld San Diego is offering one child, aged 3 to 9, free admission with one full-paid adult admission through November 1.
- Annual Pass Members and Fun Card holders also receive free admission to Spooktacular and must make a reservation to visit the park.
- For even more incredible value, the park is offering a Spooktacular Dine & Drink bundle good for admission, plus dishes from our new chef-curated menu and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
- For only $93.99 adults (10 and older) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of six food items and/or alcoholic (21 and older) or non-alcoholic beverages.
- For only $78.99 children (3 to 9) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of four food items and/or non-alcoholic beverages.
- Reservations for SeaWorld Spooktacular are required, must be made in advance, and are very limited in order to manage capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets and make reservations soon.
Spooktacular Fun:
- SeaWorld’s spacious outdoor environment on beautiful Mission Bay provides the perfect backdrop for safe Halloween fun.
- Seasonal celebrations with physical distancing measures will be spread out throughout the park during Spooktacular, including:
- Outdoor Monster Mash DJ Dance Party,
- Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt
- Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo (new upgrade experience)
- New Sesame Street Halloween Dance Party
- Photo opportunities with furry friends dressed in festive Halloween costumes on colorful parade floats.
- Spooktacular Trail to the Candy Garden
More Fall Fun:
- SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter becomes even spookier during Spooktacular with dozens of jack-o-lanterns placed throughout the exhibit for kids to spot.
- Guests can also visit all of their favorite animal viewing areas and enjoy live educational presentations with physically distant seating.
- Finally, a new fall-inspired menu will tempt everyone’s sweet tooth with candy-corn cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, and other culinary treats.
- Adults have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh pumpkin ale, glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s all new seasonal specialty cocktails.
Other Ticket Offers:
- For a limited time, guests can save up to $20 by purchasing advance date-specific tickets for as low as $73.99 for adults (10 and older) and $63.99 for children (ages 3 to 9). Children under 3 are free.
Annual Passes and Fun Cards
- SeaWorld’s Annual Passes are available at the lowest price of the year for a limited time and start as low as $9 per month.
- The new “Best Benefits Ever” include:
- Unlimited admission for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021
- Free parking
- Up to 50 % off in-park purchases
- Access to special rewards
- Pass Members will be among the first to ride the park’s all-new Emperor, California’s tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster opening in 2021.
- Guests can also “pay for a day” and get a 2021 Fun Card good for unlimited admission* for the rest of 2020 for FREE and all of 2021 for the price of general admission.
* Blockout dates may apply