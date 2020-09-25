SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Returns to San Diego Park October 2 with New and Favorite Experiences

by | Sep 25, 2020 7:44 AM Pacific Time

Happy haunts, colorful candy trails, Sesame Street characters and more await guests during SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at the San Diego Park. Plus, for a limited time, guests can enjoy free admission for 1 child with the purchase of a full price adult admission.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests looking for Halloween fun this year can head to SeaWorld’s Spooktacular at SeaWorld San Diego.
  • The festivities will include:
    • Physically distanced Halloween dance parties
    • New Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo
    • Fall flavor-inspired menu items
    • Lots of candy!
  • Spooktacular kicks off October 2 and continues Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 1.
  • For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit the SeaWorld San Diego website

Spooktacular Tickets:

  • Tickets for Spooktacular are on sale now with the ultimate treat: SeaWorld San Diego is offering one child, aged 3 to 9, free admission with one full-paid adult admission through November 1.
  • Annual Pass Members and Fun Card holders also receive free admission to Spooktacular and must make a reservation to visit the park.
  • For even more incredible value, the park is offering a Spooktacular Dine & Drink bundle good for admission, plus dishes from our new chef-curated menu and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
    • For only $93.99 adults (10 and older) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of six food items and/or alcoholic (21 and older) or non-alcoholic beverages.
    • For only $78.99 children (3 to 9) will get admission to the park PLUS a choice of four food items and/or non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Reservations for SeaWorld Spooktacular are required, must be made in advance, and are very limited in order to manage capacity. Guests are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets and make reservations soon.

Spooktacular Fun:

  • SeaWorld’s spacious outdoor environment on beautiful Mission Bay provides the perfect backdrop for safe Halloween fun.
  • Seasonal celebrations with physical distancing measures will be spread out throughout the park during Spooktacular, including:
    • Outdoor Monster Mash DJ Dance Party,
    • Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt
    • Cookie Decorating with Cookie Monster and Elmo (new upgrade experience)
    • New Sesame Street Halloween Dance Party
    • Photo opportunities with furry friends dressed in festive Halloween costumes on colorful parade floats.
    • Spooktacular Trail to the Candy Garden

More Fall Fun:

  • SeaWorld’s Shark Encounter becomes even spookier during Spooktacular with dozens of jack-o-lanterns placed throughout the exhibit for kids to spot.
  • Guests can also visit all of their favorite animal viewing areas and enjoy live educational presentations with physically distant seating.
  • Finally, a new fall-inspired menu will tempt everyone’s sweet tooth with candy-corn cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, and other culinary treats.
  • Adults have the opportunity to enjoy a fresh pumpkin ale, glass of wine or one of SeaWorld’s all new seasonal specialty cocktails.

Other Ticket Offers:

  • For a limited time, guests can save up to $20 by purchasing advance date-specific tickets for as low as $73.99 for adults (10 and older) and $63.99 for children (ages 3 to 9). Children under 3 are free.

Annual Passes and Fun Cards

  • SeaWorld’s Annual Passes are available at the lowest price of the year for a limited time and start as low as $9 per month.
  • The new “Best Benefits Ever” include:
    • Unlimited admission for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021
    • Free parking
    • Up to 50 % off in-park purchases
    • Access to special rewards
    • Pass Members will be among the first to ride the park’s all-new Emperor, California’s tallest and fastest floorless dive coaster opening in 2021.
  • Guests can also “pay for a day” and get a 2021 Fun Card good for unlimited admission* for the rest of 2020 for FREE and all of 2021 for the price of general admission.

* Blockout dates may apply

 
 
