Tokyo Disneyland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos of 3 New Attractions

Welcome to new dreams! Disney has shared three videos highlighting the new additions to Tokyo Disneyland Park which officially open September 28th. Each video gives fans a sneak peek with Disney Imagineers while not spoiling any of the fun surprises that await them on their next visit to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast

Disney Imagineers Jim Clark and Ted Robledo give an overview of the new area of Fantasyland themed to Beauty and the Beast .

. The video includes a few panning shots of the land, including Beast’s Castle and Gaston’s Tavern.

You’ll see details that aren’t at Walt Disney World’s New Fantasyland, such as the Beast’s carriage that carries Maurice away from the castle in the film.

Jim and Ted talk a little bit about the attraction in the land without showing any of the inside.

The Happy Ride with Baymax

Ted Robledo and Jim Clark return to talk about the newest addition to Tomorrowland.

The Happy Ride with Baymax Big Hero 6 .

. Six original songs were written for the attraction in the tradition of theme park originals like “Yo Ho! Yo Ho! A Pirate's Life for Me,” “Grim Grinning Ghosts,” and “It’s a Small World.”

Each song features a unique light show, making the experience fun for Guests to watch in addition to riding.

Minnie’s Style Studio

Minnie’s Style Studio is a new character experience opening in Toontown.

is a new character experience opening in Toontown. Guests step inside Minnie Mouse’s fashion workshop where lots of details away in the queue, including Minnie’s kitty Figaro who has left pawprints that reveal where he might be hiding.

Ted and Jim also recommend that Guests pay close attention to the trophy case behind Minnie’s desk, which contains all of her fabulous awards.

All of these new experiences make their debut on September 28th exclusively at Tokyo Disney Park.