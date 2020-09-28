ESPN and ABC to Exclusively Televise 7 of 8 MLB Wild Card Series

by | Sep 28, 2020 12:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

ESPN will exclusively televise seven of the eight 2020 Major League Baseball Wild Card Series presented by Hankook Tire as part of the expanded MLB Postseason, from Tuesday, September 29 through Friday, October 2.

  • ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to televise up to 21 games in four days, including seven games on September 30 as part of the first-of-its-kind MLB Postseason event.
  • ESPN platforms will exclusively televise all National League Wild Card Series games and three out of four American League Wild Card Series games.
  • All games will also be available to stream via the ESPN App.
  • Coverage of the best of three series will begin with three games across platforms on September 29.
  • ABC will broadcast its first MLB Postseason game in 25 years (since 1995), starting at 2 p.m. ET on September 29, as the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros. Karl Ravech will provide commentary with analysts Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian.
  • At 3 p.m. on ESPN, the Chicago White Sox will visit the Oakland Athletics. Dave Flemming will call the action with analysts Jessica Mendoza and Rick Sutcliffe.
  • The New York Yankees will visit the Cleveland Indians on September 29 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Sunday Night Baseball team providing commentary. Matt Vasgersian will call the game with analyst Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney.
  • ESPN MLB reporters, including Marly Rivera, Alden Gonzalez, Kiley McDaniel and ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez will also contribute to telecasts throughout the MLB Wild Card Series.
  • For the first time, ESPN will offer its MLB Statcast-driven alternate presentations on ESPN+, beginning September 29, at 7 p.m. ET for the New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians game.
  • Jason Benetti will provide commentary with analyst Kyle Peterson and MLB Statcast Insider Mike Petriello.
  • The trio will also call an additional game on Friday, October 2, currently slated as Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers, if necessary.
  • The Statcast team will also anchor ESPN+’s first live MLB whiparound show called “Squeeze Play” on both September 30 and October 1.
  • The team will go live on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET to begin approximately 10 hours of live coverage each day, cutting in to key moments in MLB Wild Card Series matchups and providing expert analysis and commentary.
  • “Squeeze Play” will provide coverage through the conclusion of the 7 p.m. ET games on those evening.
  • ESPN’s MLB Wild Card Series game coverage will emanate from its Bristol, Conn. studios.
  • Play-by-play commentators will generally call games from the studios with analysts generally appearing remotely.
  • Reporters will appear on site at select venues.
  • Baseball Tonight will air two shows on Tuesday, September 29 – from 2-3 p.m. ET and again from 6-7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
  • Baseball Tonight will also provide studio updates and show highlights throughout the MLB Wild Card Series.
  • Studio coverage will be hosted by Kevin Connors and feature analyst Mark Teixeira.
  • Additionally, ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast multiple games per day throughout the MLB Wild Card Series.
  • ESPN Radio will offer national audio coverage for the remainder of the MLB Postseason through the World Series.
  • The audio from ESPN Radio broadcasts is available on the ESPN App.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed