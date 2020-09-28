The Dances of “Dancing With The Stars” Disney Night Season 29

by | Sep 28, 2020 7:52 PM Pacific Time

Tonight is many a fan’s favorite episode of each Dancing With The Stars season, Disney Night! Mickey Mouse welcomed new host Tyra Banks to the ballroom Fantasia-style, in silhouette form, as the snail float from the Main Street Electrical Parade spun around the dance floor “since we can’t go to Disneyland, bringing some magic to you!”

The collection of dances features the cast and their coaches dancing to various songs from Disney films past and present and reminds us all that most of the titles are available on Disney+.

Skai Jackson and Alan danced a Jive to “Almost There” from The Princess and the Frog

Score: 18

Monica Aldama and Val danced a Viennese Waltz to “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid

Score: 21

Justina Machado and Sasha danced a Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins

Score: 19

AJ Mclean and Cheryl danced a QuickStep to “Prince Ali” from Aladdin

Score: 21

Anne Heche and Keo danced a QuickStep to “Zero to Hero” from Hercules

Score: 15

Carrie Ann: “A Great Start…”

As great fans of the film, Hercules, we really enjoyed the projections used on the stage and dance floor for this number, featuring the Herc logo with the lightning bolt and clouds.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon danced a Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from Up.

Score: 22

Bruno: “That is what performance art is all about.”

Nelly and Daniella danced a foxtrot to a song from the upcoming film Soul due out (along with the soundtrack) in November, “It’s Alright” as performed by Jean Baptiste

Score: 18

Carole Baskin and Pasha danced a samba to “Circle of Life” from The Lion King.

Score: 12

Derek: “There wasn’t a lot of bounce, there wasn’t a lot of rhythm, which is what Samba is.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem danced a rumba to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Score: 23

Carrie Ann – “Best dance of the night so far.”

Bruno – “Reminded me of the shape of the water…it was wonderful.”

Vernon Davis and Peta danced a QuickStep to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast

Score: 22

Carrie Ann: “What you created out there was one of my favorite dances of the night”

Nev Shulman and Jenna danced an Argentine Tango to a piece of music from Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Score: 24

Derek: “Now we’re cooking with some hot sauce…you nailed it brother.”

Johnny Weir and Britt danced a rumba to “Reflection” as performed by Christina Aguilera for the new live-action Mulan

Score: 24

Carrie Ann: “Tonight I saw you go from ice skater to ballroom dancer”

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna danced a jive to “King of New York” from Newsies

Score: 20

Carrie Ann: “Don’t get discouraged it was still good!”

Chrishell Stause and Gleb closed out the evening with a beautiful waltz to “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Score: 22

Bruno: “Chrishell, the belle of the ball, you truly look like a Disney princess”

Spoiler Alert: After all the dances of the evening, The Circle of Life stayed true, and the journey ended for Carole Baskin tonight, as the judges chose to save Anne Heche and Keo after their performance of “Zero to Hero”

 
 
