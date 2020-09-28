Tokyo Disneyland Shares Look at New Fantasyland in New Video

September 28, 2020 marks the opening of New Fantasyland in Tokyo Disneyland. To give potential guests a look at the new area of the park, Tokyo Disney has shared a new video looking at the new land, including a peek inside the new Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction.

More changes at Tokyo Disney:

Health and Safety:

New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort as they continue to offer new and exciting experiences.

Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the “Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines,” focusing on the health and safety of guests and cast members.

To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis.

New Reservation System

A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and Disney Character greeting experiences.

In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.

To experience attractions that require an Entry Request, guests may make one on the Tokyo Disney Resort App only after they have entered the Park.

Only guests who have received a return time from the Entry Request will be able to experience the attraction.

Guests can enter the queue for the attraction during the assigned time on the Standby Pass.

Good to Know:

Entry Requests cannot be changed or canceled.

Entry Request results cannot be transferred to a third party whether as a gift or for profit.

Attractions Requiring an Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (starting September 28)

The Happy Ride with Baymax (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

Toy Story Mania!

Soaring: Fantastic Flight (starting September 23)

Disney Character Greeting Requiring an Entry Request At Tokyo Disneyland:

Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey

Woodchuck Greeting Trail

Minnie’s Style Studio (starting September 28)

At Tokyo DisneySea:

¡Saludos Amigos! Greeting Dock

Mickey & Friends’ Greeting Trails

Restaurants (Starting from September 25)

To dine at restaurants that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation. On the day of visit, guests should go to the restaurant at the time they reserved.

Restaurants requiring Online Reservations At Tokyo Disneyland:

La Taverne de Gaston

The Big Pop

Shops (starting from September 23)

To use the shops that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation.

On the day of visit, guests should go to the shop at the time they reserved.

Shops Requiring Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:

Village Shoppes

Gag Factory/Toontown Five and Dime

Kingdom Treasures

Planet M