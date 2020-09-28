Tokyo Disneyland Shares Look at New Fantasyland in New Video

September 28, 2020 marks the opening of New Fantasyland in Tokyo Disneyland. To give potential guests a look at the new area of the park, Tokyo Disney has shared a new video looking at the new land, including a peek inside the new Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction.
- The video gives a look at the new area of the park themed to Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast as well as a peek inside the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction.
- The additions to Fantasyland bring the classic film to life through the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast attraction, shops and dining locations.
- Beyond the Beauty and the Beast elements of the Park, Fantasyland will also open Fantasyland Forest Theatre where guests will be entertained by exciting shows starring their favorite character.
- Disney will announce the opening for the theatre at a later date.
More changes at Tokyo Disney:
Health and Safety:
- New enchantment awaits guests visiting Tokyo Disney Resort as they continue to offer new and exciting experiences.
- Tokyo Disneyland has implemented measures in accordance with the “Amusement Park and Theme Park New Coronavirus Infection Containment Guidelines,” focusing on the health and safety of guests and cast members.
- To avoid congestion, some of the new experiences have been modified and entry will be limited on a temporary basis.
New Reservation System
- A new entry request system via the Tokyo Disney Resort App will be used for assigned time reservations at the new attractions and Disney Character greeting experiences.
- In addition, entry to the new restaurants and shops will be limited to guests who have made advance reservations.
- To experience attractions that require an Entry Request, guests may make one on the Tokyo Disney Resort App only after they have entered the Park.
- Only guests who have received a return time from the Entry Request will be able to experience the attraction.
- Guests can enter the queue for the attraction during the assigned time on the Standby Pass.
Good to Know:
- Entry Requests cannot be changed or canceled.
- Entry Request results cannot be transferred to a third party whether as a gift or for profit.
Attractions Requiring an Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:
- Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast (starting September 28)
- The Happy Ride with Baymax (starting September 28)
At Tokyo DisneySea:
- Toy Story Mania! (starting September 23)
- Soaring: Fantastic Flight (starting September 23)
Disney Character Greeting Requiring an Entry Request At Tokyo Disneyland:
- Mickey’s House and Meet Mickey
- Woodchuck Greeting Trail
- Minnie’s Style Studio (starting September 28)
At Tokyo DisneySea:
- ¡Saludos Amigos! Greeting Dock
- Mickey & Friends’ Greeting Trails
Restaurants (Starting from September 25)
- To dine at restaurants that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Online Reservations & Tickets website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation. On the day of visit, guests should go to the restaurant at the time they reserved.
Restaurants requiring Online Reservations At Tokyo Disneyland:
- La Taverne de Gaston
- The Big Pop
Shops (starting from September 23)
- To use the shops that require an online reservation, guests should visit the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website in advance and select the date and time to make a reservation.
- On the day of visit, guests should go to the shop at the time they reserved.
Shops Requiring Entry Request at Tokyo Disneyland:
- Village Shoppes
- Gag Factory/Toontown Five and Dime
- Kingdom Treasures
- Planet M