Disney Junior Announces New “Mickey Mouse Funhouse” Series Coming in 2021

Disney Junior just announced a new series called Mickey Mouse Funhouse, premiering in 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Junior has shared new details about a new series called Mickey Mouse Funhouse, expected to hit the airwaves in 2021.
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse is currently in production and is described as “A whimsical animated series for preschoolers and their families.”
- The series stars Mickey Mouse and his best pals including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto.
- The titular funhouse is a character too who is funny and helps lead Mickey and his friends on imaginative adventures.
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse will be aimed at preschool and early education ages of 2-7 and their families.
- Each 22-minute episode will consist of two 11-minute stories with a dance-break between the two.
- The goal of the series is to demonstrate imaginative play for children and encourage age-appropriate themes like social and emotional lessons about friendship and creativity.
- Phil Weinstein is executive producer, Thomas Hart is co-executive producer and supervising story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor, all from the Emmy Award-nominated Mickey and the Roadster Racers.
- Emmy Award-winner Alan Bodner (Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure) serves as art director.
- Beau Black (The Lion Guard) and Loren Hoskins (Jake and the Never Land Pirates) are the series composers.
- The series is a production of Disney Television Animation.
What They’re Saying:
- Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming, and general manager, Disney Junior: “Preschoolers around the world love Mickey Mouse and friends, and we are eager to showcase these beloved characters as they are transported to magical new destinations in each episode, encouraging kids to expand their own worlds using their imaginations. We can’t wait for our young audience to meet Funny, who is a dynamic and playful addition to the treasured world of Mickey Mouse.”