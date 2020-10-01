Welcome Home Lovepop! The Pop-Up Greeting Card Retailer Opens New Shop at Disney Springs

Welcome home, lovepop! After delighting Guests at Disney Springs with pop-up locations at The Marketplace Co-Op and their own outdoor stand at The Landing near Paddlefish, the pop-up card company now has a permanent location. Now located in Town Center at the heart of Disney Springs, our Florida correspondent Mike Mack stopped by on their first day open to check out their brand-new location.

1 of 3

Like the cards themselves, the storefront has a very clean and esthetically pleasing design. Once inside, you almost feel like you’ve stepped inside one of their signature pop-up cards.

Larger-than-life pop-up characters greet Guests inside, like this adorable beach dog who’s ready for some seasonal treats.

With a Disney license, the Disney Springs location puts a lot of emphasis on the IP Guests came for, with a big Baby Yoda who somehow still manages to be small in comparison to the big dog up front.

1 of 3

In their more spacious shop, lovepop can now properly display their beautiful cards like the works of art that they are. Employees are on hand to show you the full details of each card, like this Mickey and Minnie card perfect for the sweetheart in your life.

1 of 2

With cards perfect for every season and every occasion, the store is also perfectly prepared to make every day special. They have a card calendar on display and a wall that celebrates the colors and themes of each season.

1 of 3

The new lovepop shop at Disney Springs brings their cards to life in a whole new way and makes them feel extra special. As you can see, we think their new store is Marvel-ous!

Can’t make it to Disney Springs? lovepop sells many of their cards on their website to help you make every occasion as special as they can be.