“That Halloween Podcast” Promises Spooky Fun for Disney and Theme Park Fans

With 2020 shaping up to be a Halloween and haunt season like no other, a new podcast will attempt to bring some Halloween fun to listeners every day during the month of October. That Halloween Podcast will feature something for everyone from Disney fans and theme park enthusiasts to horror fanatics.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, That Halloween Podcast will kick off 31 days of daily episodes.

will kick off 31 days of daily episodes. Hosted by Jeff DePaoli ( Dizney Coast to Coast ), each show invites celebrities and talents from the entertainment, theme park, and haunt industries to discuss their favorite Halloween films and specials while also sharing what they love about the season.

), each show invites celebrities and talents from the entertainment, theme park, and haunt industries to discuss their favorite Halloween films and specials while also sharing what they love about the season. Among the guests that the podcast will welcome throughout the month are those with several Disney or theme park credits, including: Don Hahn ( The Haunted Mansion and Maleficent producer) David Kirschner ( Hocus Pocus creator and producer) Allison Abbate ( Frankenweenie producer) Kimberly J. Brown ( Halloweentown actor) Michael Aiello (Halloween Horror Nights Orlando senior director) and more

That Halloween Podcast is currently available for free on Apple Podcasts Spotify

is currently available for free on Additionally, be sure to catch DePaoli on Dizney Coast to Coast, with new flagship episodes every Wednesday and the House of Mouse Headlines presented by LaughingPlace.com every Sunday.

What They’re Saying: