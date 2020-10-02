Universal Parks & Resorts Launch Nationwide Search for Affordable Housing Developers for Orange County Community

Universal Parks & Resorts has dedicated 20-acres of land in Central Florida as a site for affordable housing and has begun the search for developers to build and manage the community. Universal has also launched their Housing for Tomorrow initiative and will work with the Orange County Housing for All Task Force to bring their vision to life.

What’s Happening:

Universal Parks & Resorts has begun a nationwide search for a developer with the right vision and experience to design, build and manage an affordable housing community in Central Florida.

The community will be built on a 20-acre site the company has pledged for exclusive use in helping solve one of the region’s most challenging problems.

Today, Universal revealed their vision for this community and stated that they want to have an active leadership role in creating innovative solutions for affordable housing.

Universal will work with and show support for the findings and recommendations of the Orange County Housing for All Task Force.

In addition to working with Orange County’s task force, Universal has also launched their Housing for Tomorrow

Universal Orlando Housing for All Committee Vision Statement:

We believe access to affordable housing is a human right. We strongly support the findings and recommendations of Orange County’s Housing for All Task Force. We will play an active, leadership role in helping our community move solutions forward. We are creating a community where residents will be the priority We will create a neighborhood that inspires and enables personal growth and is a place where residents are proud to live We will value and prioritize diversity and inclusiveness – by all and for all We will create and embrace a new kind of public-private partnership dedicated to innovation on behalf of our residents We will search out national best practices that will help guide us – and we will create new national standards and best practices when we see opportunity



Universal’s Housing for Tomorrow Initiative:

Universal has created its own Housing for Tomorrow initiative

The community leaders include: Terry Prather, who co-chaired the county’s Housing for All task force Maria Triscari, President of the International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce

Universal members of the committee include: Rhonda Rhodes, a vice president of Human Resources who served on the county task force Russ Dagon, senior vice president of Resort Development Rob Herrick, a senior planning manager.

The Housing for Tomorrow initiative has just issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ)

Dozens of affordable housing developers are expected to respond to the RFQ by the submission deadline of November 2, 2020.

Building a Strong Future:

The new community will feature approximately 1,000 high-quality apartments and be located just off International Drive, in an area targeted by the Housing for All Task Force.

Universal will donate the land to a not-for-profit entity set up for the purpose and work with the developer to ensure the property is used for affordable housing in perpetuity.

Universal will manage the developer selection process and will also work to create the development agreement with Orange County.

The goal is to break ground in 2022.

Developer Criteria:

The Task Force will be looking for developers that demonstrate: Community Resident Focus : a commitment to resident satisfaction Community Design and Development: a commitment to high-quality, livable, design Community Operation and Maintenance: a commitment to an affordable community that offers a high quality of life Development Organization : a commitment to a high-quality team to develop and manage the new community, demonstrated expertise in affordable housing and a track record of success Development Financing : commitment to a sound financial plan to cover both the development and long-term sustainability of the community



What They’re Saying: