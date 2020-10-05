Celebrate Star Wars Reads with Free Ebook Download of Galaxy’s Edge YA Novel “A Crash of Fate”

As the fall season starts to set in, now’s a great time to explore a new world of revisit some favorite places with a good book. This October, Star Wars Reads is offering fans a free ebook download of the young adult novel A Crash of Fate by Zoraida Córdova.
What’s Happening:
- StarWars.com is celebrating Star Wars Reads throughout the month of October and they’re inviting fans to join them in discovering some really great books.
- For a limited time readers can check out Zoraida Córdova’s young adult novel A Crash of Fate—for free!
- Now through October 9th, fans in the U.S. can download the ebook version of the novel at no charge and experience this fantastic story that’s set in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
About the Book:
- “Childhood friends Izzy and Jules haven’t seen each other for 13 years. But when Izzy is hired to deliver a mysterious parcel to Black Spire Outpost, she runs smack into the one person who still means something to her after all this time: Jules. When the job goes wrong, the two friends find themselves on the run and fighting to stay alive…”
What They’re Saying:
- Córdova on visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for the first time: “I will never forget walking into Galaxy’s Edge and knowing instantly that I was in the Batuu I’d spent months imagining. The market stalls, Oga’s Cantina, the docking bays, the stormtroopers, and the Millennium Falcon. Turning a corner to find the Falcon there was glorious. I felt like I was tracing the steps that Izzy and Jules might have taken. Eating the same food and drinking a Fuzzy Tauntaun while boppin’ along to DJ Rex. Black Spire Outpost feels like one big party, and after spending so much time there with my characters, a small part of it felt like coming home.”
- Córdova on the expanded Star Wars Universe: “Reading in the Star Wars universe makes the galaxy feel so much bigger. I love the Skywalkers, don’t get me wrong, but I also love reading about regular people like Thane and Ciena from Claudia Gray’s Lost Stars.
- Córdova on who should read her book: “There are so many things to love about Star Wars. Scoundrels. Jedi. Ewoks. PORGS. But my favorite aspects have always been the humor, the underlying love stories, and the exploration of outposts on dusty planets that feel like the wild west in space. If you love those things, too, then A Crash of Fate might be right for you.”