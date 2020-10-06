Walt Disney Television Announces Renewal of “Tamron Hall” Talk Show for 2021-2022 Season

by | Oct 6, 2020 10:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Talk show host Tamron Hall is sticking around to share meaningful discussions, amazing insights, and encourage audiences to say, “let’s talk about it.” With season two just kicking off, Walt Disney Television has announced they’ve renewed the nationally syndicated daytime show, Tamron Hall for a third season coming in 2021-2022.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Television has renewed the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a third season, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.
  • The show, hosted by Tamron Hall, who won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season, continues to be a conversation starter.  

  • So far in its sophomore season, Tamron Hall has had memorable headline-making moments and exclusive interviews, including:
    • Former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, in which the former Tallahassee mayor came out publicly as bisexual
    • Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior
    • Marvel movie hero Chris Evans who reflected on his recent Instagram mishap
    • Samuel L. Jackson
    • Melissa Etheridge
    • NeNe Leakes
    • And others
  • This season, Tamron has also tackled hot-button and compelling topics, including a conversation about the racial divide between women of color and white women; why the debate over wearing masks rages on; and a powerful conversation on what it means to be nonbinary.

About Tamron Hall:

  • From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through ​meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations that help, heal and inform in these uncertain times.
  • Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television and to the daytime community – so let’s talk about it.
  • For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow
  • Additionally, fans can find the show on ABC Owned Television Stations:
    • WABC-TV New York
    • KABC-TV Los Angeles
    • WPVI-TV Philadelphia
    • KGO-TV San Francisco
    • KTRK-TV Houston
    • WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham
    • KFSN-TV Fresno

What They’re Saying:

  • Tamron Hall: “Tamfam, thank you for giving us the space and grace to have a real conversation every day. Life is about the tough talks; but for me, more than anything else, it’s about having an honest, fair and open discussion where we can laugh, learn and find hope together. Thank you to my Disney-ABC team for proving we can still dream together and to our terrific station partners. Also thanks to our many guests who have agreed it’s time to say ‘let’s talk about it.’”
  • William Burton, SVP, Syndication, Daytime & Sports, ABC Entertainment: “Tamron and our team aggressively came out of the starting block for a fantastic first month of our new season. From exclusive newsmaking interviews to compelling conversations, we look forward to the Tamron Hall show remaining a daytime destination for viewers for years to come.”
  • Candi Carter, executive producer and showrunner: “Tamron Hall provides a current and relevant platform for people to come tell their stories. I’m thrilled that now we’ll have more opportunities to tell great stories and be an exciting daytime destination.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed