Walt Disney Television Announces Renewal of “Tamron Hall” Talk Show for 2021-2022 Season

Talk show host Tamron Hall is sticking around to share meaningful discussions, amazing insights, and encourage audiences to say, “let’s talk about it.” With season two just kicking off, Walt Disney Television has announced they’ve renewed the nationally syndicated daytime show, Tamron Hall for a third season coming in 2021-2022.

Walt Disney Television has renewed the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a third season, it was announced today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

The show, hosted by Tamron Hall, who won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season, continues to be a conversation starter.

So far in its sophomore season, Tamron Hall has had memorable headline-making moments and exclusive interviews, including: Former Democratic rising star Andrew Gillum, in which the former Tallahassee mayor came out publicly as bisexual Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder who, for the first time since her firing, addressed her racially insensitive behavior Marvel movie hero Chris Evans who reflected on his recent Instagram mishap Samuel L. Jackson Melissa Etheridge NeNe Leakes And others

This season, Tamron has also tackled hot-button and compelling topics, including a conversation about the racial divide between women of color and white women; why the debate over wearing masks rages on; and a powerful conversation on what it means to be nonbinary.

About Tamron Hall:

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through ​meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations that help, heal and inform in these uncertain times.

is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through ​meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations that help, heal and inform in these uncertain times. Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television and to the daytime community – so let’s talk about it.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com

Additionally, fans can find the show on ABC Owned Television Stations: WABC-TV New York KABC-TV Los Angeles WPVI-TV Philadelphia KGO-TV San Francisco KTRK-TV Houston WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham KFSN-TV Fresno



