“The New Mutants” Comes to Home Releasee on November 17

On November 17th Marvel fans can further explore the world of the X-Men with the home release of The New Mutants. From deleted scenes to cast interviews, fans will learn more about the next class of Mutant heroes.

can add the film to their personal collections as the movie makes its way to home release on November 17th. The long awaited entry in the X-Men franchise will be available on: Digital 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray DVD

Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray home releases will include exclusive bonus features.

Pre-orders are available now through Amazon Target

Bonus Features:

Origins & Influences – Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind The New Mutants .

. Meet the New Mutants – Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film.

Deleted Scenes Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs “She’s a Demon” “Everybody’s Type” & Chores Dani’s Nightmare – Alt “I Need to Cool Off” “We’re on Lockdown” Take out the Source

Director Josh Boone Chats with Marvel Comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz

About the Movie:

In this action-filled story, five young people who demonstrate special powers are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution – allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it’s soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil!

