New Hasbro Marvel Legends Series “The Children of Thanos” Five-Pack of Figures Available for Pre-Order

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. Or rather, a new set of figures from Hasbro does. This new five-figure set allows collectors to bring home Thanos and his Black Order as they were seen on screen in Avengers: Infinity War.
Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos Figure 5-Pack
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos Figure 5-Pack, inspired by the characters from Avengers: Infinity War.
- This quality 6-inch set of warriors includes five characters:
- Thanos
- Proxima Midnight
- Ebony Maw
- Corvus Glaive
- Cull Obsidian
- The set also features premium design, detail, and articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.
- Thanos also comes with two removable hands to recreate the various stages of the infamous "Snap.”
- The Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos Figure 5-Pack is available for pre-order now exclusively on Amazon for $119.99 and will be released on December 15.