New Hasbro Marvel Legends Series “The Children of Thanos” Five-Pack of Figures Available for Pre-Order

Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same. Or rather, a new set of figures from Hasbro does. This new five-figure set allows collectors to bring home Thanos and his Black Order as they were seen on screen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos Figure 5-Pack

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch-scale The Children of Thanos Figure 5-Pack, inspired by the characters from Avengers: Infinity War .

. This quality 6-inch set of warriors includes five characters: Thanos Proxima Midnight Ebony Maw Corvus Glaive Cull Obsidian



