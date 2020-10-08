What We Learned from the “Black Panther: Sins of the King” Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, kicked off today featuring an impressive slate of Marvel-focused panels. One of those panels focused on the upcoming new audiobook series, Black Panther: Sins of the King, with the creators and cast discussing the new project.

The Black Panther: Sins of the King panel featured: William Jackson Harper ( The Good Place) who narrates the series Ira Madison III, Lead Writer Geoff Thorne, Co-Writer Mohale Mashigo, Co-Writer Steven Barnes, Co-Writer Tananarive Due, Co-Writer

Before getting into too much, we got a synopsis of the upcoming audiobook: T’Challa strives for excellence—to be a fair and worthy king, a global citizen, an Avenger. But when an army of undead threatens Wakanda, The Black Panther turns to his long-lost father in the fight against his most lethal opponent yet—the demons of his past.

