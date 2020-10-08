What We Learned from the “Black Panther: Sins of the King” Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, kicked off today featuring an impressive slate of Marvel-focused panels. One of those panels focused on the upcoming new audiobook series, Black Panther: Sins of the King, with the creators and cast discussing the new project.
- The Black Panther: Sins of the King panel featured:
- William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) who narrates the series
- Ira Madison III, Lead Writer
- Geoff Thorne, Co-Writer
- Mohale Mashigo, Co-Writer
- Steven Barnes, Co-Writer
- Tananarive Due, Co-Writer
- Before getting into too much, we got a synopsis of the upcoming audiobook:
- T’Challa strives for excellence—to be a fair and worthy king, a global citizen, an Avenger. But when an army of undead threatens Wakanda, The Black Panther turns to his long-lost father in the fight against his most lethal opponent yet—the demons of his past.
- We learned that the story will feature not only Black Panther and other Wakandans like his sister Shuri, but also other great Marvel characters like James Rhodes and Misty Knight.
- The panel also revealed an exclusive clip of Black Panther: Sins of the King, featuring William Jackson Harper not only narrating the story but also voicing Black Panther.
- “Nobody likes to hear their own voice,” Jackson Harper joked. “I just want to do the best I can. I feel good about it. I think the scripts are great so I just want to bring all that I can to it.”
- When asked about some of their favorite parts of the upcoming series, Madison and Thorne joked that the audiobook will feature “international Karens” that pop up throughout the story.
- You can get a sneak peek and pre-order the new audiobook series Black Panther: Sins of the King here.
- Watch the full Black Panther: Sins of the King Metaverse panel below: