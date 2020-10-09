What We Learned from the “Archer” Cast Trivia Showdown Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, continues today featuring a wide array of panels looking at everything from comics and novels to TV and movies and everything in between. One of those panels was a trivia showdown between the cast of the hit FX animated series Archer.
- The Archer Cast Trivia Showdown Metaverse panel features series stars:
- H. Jon Benjamin
- Aisha Tyler
- Chris Parnell
- Amber Nash
- Lucky Yates
- Executive producer Casey Willis hosted the panel.
- The game quickly devolves into the cast conducting Google image searches for “Queen Ants,” as you might expect from a cast that regularly delivers such delightful nonsense.
- The game does press on though as the stars struggle to answer questions about their own show and even a few general knowledge questions that snuck in somehow.
- The 11th season of FX Networks’ Archer is currently airing Wednesdays at 10 PM on FXX and streaming the next day via FX on Hulu.
- You can watch the full Archer Cast Trivia Showdown Metaverse panel below: