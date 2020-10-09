What We Learned from the “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” Metaverse Panel

Metaverse, the virtual presentation of New York Comic Con, continues today featuring a wide array of panels looking at everything from comics and novels to TV and movies and everything in between. One of those panels focuses on the upcoming Hulu original animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.
- The Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Metaverse panel featured:
- Creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum
- Aimee Garcia
- Ben Schwartz
- Melissa Fumero
- The panel opened with our first look at the new adult stop-motion animated series based on the iconic Marvel villain and his family.
- Oswalt, who also voices the title character, mentioned that he was surprised how many Marvel characters they were allowed to use for this new series, specifically mentioning “characters from the X-Universe.”
- Schwartz talked about being a Marvel fan since he was a child and revealed that his lifelong goal is to voice the lesser-known character Slapstick.
- The panel talked about M.O.D.O.K. being an acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Oswalt pointed out that his character’s daughter’s name, M.E.L.I.S.S.A., should also be an acronym and challenged fans to come up with one.
- Unfortunately, no specific premiere date was announced but Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is coming soon to Hulu.
- You can watch the full Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. Metaverse panel below: