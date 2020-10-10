Win A Chance to be a Puppet in “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” on Hulu

Last night, we got our first look at the upcoming stop-motion animated hulu original series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. during a New York Comic Con Metaverse panel. Now, you can enter a contest for a chance to actually appear in the show yourself, as a puppet.
- Marvel and series creator and star Patton Oswalt announced the contest in an Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
@pattonoswalt has a special contest announcement! Do you want to be in our show? Check out this video to find out how! We are choosing one #MODOKHulu fan to have a puppet made in their likeness to appear in our show on Hulu! This contest ends on Sunday, 10/11 at 11:59pm PT.
- To enter the contest, fans simply have to follow the official social channels for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. and comment on the comic panel post with the best and most unique caption for a chance to win.
- You can find the Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. social channels here:
- The winner of the contest will receive a puppet built and sculpted in their likeness thanks to the production team behind the show.
- They will also see that puppet featured in an upcoming episode of the new series.
- The contest is live now through Sunday, October 11 at 11:29 PM PT.
More on Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.:
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.
- The series features the voice talents of:
- Patton Oswalt
- Aimee Garcia
- Ben Schwartz
- Melissa Fumero
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
- Beck Bennet
- Jon Daly
- Sam Richardson
- Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt.
- Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.