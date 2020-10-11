20th Century Studios Shares Trailer and Poster for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Today, to celebrate National Coming Out Day, 20th Century Studios debuted a new trailer, poster and images for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Inspired by true events, the film adaptation of the hit musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie follows Jamie New, who is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen.
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opens in U.S. theaters on February 26, 2021.
- In addition to the trailer (above), 20th Century Studios shared a poster for the upcoming film.
- The studio also shared several images from the film:
Synopsis
- Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.
The Cast:
- Newcomer Max Harwood
- Sarah Lancashire
- Lauren Patel
- Shobna Gulati
- Ralph Ineson
- Adeel Akhtar
- Samuel Bottomley
- Sharon Horgan
- Richard E. Grant
The creative team:
- Director Jonathan Butterell, making his feature film debut after directing the stage production
- Screenplay and lyrics by Tom MacRae
- Songs by Dan Gillespie Sells
- Score composed by Sells and Anne Dudley
- Producers Mark Herbert, p.g.a, Peter Carlton, p.g.a, and Arnon Milchan
- Executive Producers Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Peter Balm, Niall Shamma, and Jes Wilkins