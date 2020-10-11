20th Century Studios Shares Trailer and Poster for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

Today, to celebrate National Coming Out Day, 20th Century Studios debuted a new trailer, poster and images for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Inspired by true events, the film adaptation of the hit musical Everybody’s Talking about Jamie follows Jamie New, who is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career, he dreams of becoming a drag queen.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opens in U.S. theaters on February 26, 2021.

opens in U.S. theaters on February 26, 2021. In addition to the trailer (above), 20th Century Studios shared a poster for the upcoming film.

The studio also shared several images from the film:

1 of 12

Synopsis

Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future, Jamie knows one thing for sure: he is going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mom and his amazing friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

The Cast:

Newcomer Max Harwood

Sarah Lancashire

Lauren Patel

Shobna Gulati

Ralph Ineson

Adeel Akhtar

Samuel Bottomley

Sharon Horgan

Richard E. Grant

The creative team: