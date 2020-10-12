Disney Channel Announces “Hamster & Gretel” From “Phineas and Ferb” Co-Creator Dan Povenmire

Disney Channel has greenlit a new animated series called Hamster & Gretel from Dan Povenmire, co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, and released a video with Povenmire’s elevator pitch for the series.

What’s Happening:

The series is inspired by Dan's real-life younger sister, who is 10-years younger than him.

In the show, space aliens intend to bestow superpowers on Gretel and her older brother Kevin, but something goes wrong and the powers intended for Kevin accidentally go to Gretel’s pet hamster, whose name is also Hamster.

Phineas and Ferb also had a superhero pet, but the big difference here is that Hamster and Gretel work together whereas Perry the Platypus did his work under a veil of secrecy.

In addition to Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire also worked on Milo Murphy's Law with Jeff "Swampy" Marsh.

