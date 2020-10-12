Disney Channel Announces “Hamster & Gretel” From “Phineas and Ferb” Co-Creator Dan Povenmire

by | Oct 12, 2020 11:03 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disney Channel has greenlit a new animated series called Hamster & Gretel from Dan Povenmire, co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, and released a video with Povenmire’s elevator pitch for the series.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Channel has put into production a new animated series from Phineas and Ferb co-creator Dan Povenmire called Hamster & Gretel.
  • The series is inspired by Dan’s real-life younger sister, who is 10-years younger than him.
  • In the show, space aliens intend to bestow superpowers on Gretel and her older brother Kevin, but something goes wrong and the powers intended for Kevin accidentally go to Gretel’s pet hamster, whose name is also Hamster.
  • Phineas and Ferb also had a superhero pet, but the big difference here is that Hamster and Gretel work together whereas Perry the Platypus did his work under a veil of secrecy.
  • In addition to Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire also worked on Milo Murphy’s Law with Jeff “Swampy” Marsh.

What They’re Saying:

  • The following quotes come from an exclusive Deadline interview:
  • Dan Povenmire: “My sister is 10 years younger than me, and I had never seen our kind of sibling age gap portrayed in a cartoon so I thought it would be an interesting dynamic to explore. The show focuses on how their relationship shifts due to her new super powers and how they both navigate through it. Of course, it is also about cartoon villains, aliens, a talking Hamster with super powers, and a lot of comedy.”
  • Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels: “An incredibly gifted storyteller, Dan has been an esteemed member of the Disney family for many years, consistently showcasing his knack for creating universally appealing shows that resonate with both kids and families. His signature blend of heart, humor and music are a perfect fit for Disney, and we’re delighted that he will continue our winning partnership with us once again on Hamster & Gretel.”

 
 
