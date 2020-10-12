Virtual Frozen Fan Fest Playdate Coming October 18th

Disney is bringing some Frozen magic into your homes on October 18th with the first virtual Frozen Fan Fest, a playdate for families to have fun together through themed crafts and activities.
- Disney is celebrating Frozen Fan Fest on Sunday, October 18th, with their first virtual playdate.
- The digital event will be hosted by celebrity chef Ayesha Curry, who will offer a cooking lesson during the event.
- Past Frozen Fan Fest events have been in-store shopping experiences timed to new product releases and while this year’s event is based around in-home fun, it will also showcase new apparel, fashion accessories, bedding, toys, party decor, and costumes.
- Frozen Fan Fest comes almost a year after the release of Frozen 2 and fans will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming short, Once Upon a Snowman, coming to Disney+ on October 23.
- The full schedule is below and families can learn more about the materials they’ll need to participate in the crafts by clicking here.
Frozen Fan Fest Schedule:
- 9:00 am PT/12:00 pm ET – Water
- Frozen: The Musical Cast Welcome Message.
- “Do You Want to Draw a Snowman?” with Once Upon a Snowman directors Trent Correy and Dan Abraham.
- Wintry Watercolors Craft.
- “Some Things Never Change” Sing-Along
- 9:30 am PT/12:30 pm ET – Fire
- Ayesha Curry Cooking Lesson.
- Frozen Fireside Storytime with Jason Maybaum from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home.
- Let’s Make Bruni! Play-Doh Activity.
- “Into the Unknown” Sing-Along
- 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET – Earth
- How to Make Earth Dioramas Activity.
- Frozen Suite Dreams.
- Frozen Family Fun with LEGOs.
- “Lost in the Woods” Sing-Along
- 10:30 am PT/1:30 pm ET – Wind
- American Sign Language tutorial of “Show Yourself” with Sarah Tubert.
- Secret Origami Messages Activity.
- Frozen Fall Birthday Bash.
- Frozen 2 Cast Records “Some Things Never Change.”
- 11:00 am PT/2:00 pm ET – The Fifth Element
- “Frozen Fashion Week” fashion show brought to you from the United Kingdom.
- “All Is Found” Sing-Along.
- How to Make Snowflakes from Glue and Salt Activity.
- Tricks & Treats.
- Show Your Moves Dance Party.