Virtual Frozen Fan Fest Playdate Coming October 18th

Disney is bringing some Frozen magic into your homes on October 18th with the first virtual Frozen Fan Fest, a playdate for families to have fun together through themed crafts and activities.

What’s Happening:

Disney is celebrating Frozen Fan Fest

The digital event will be hosted by celebrity chef Ayesha Curry, who will offer a cooking lesson during the event.

Past Frozen Fan Fest events have been in-store shopping experiences timed to new product releases and while this year’s event is based around in-home fun, it will also showcase new apparel, fashion accessories, bedding, toys, party decor, and costumes.

Frozen Fan Fest comes almost a year after the release of Frozen 2 and fans will also get an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming short, Once Upon a Snowman , coming to Disney+ on October 23.

The full schedule is below and families can learn more about the materials they'll need to participate in the crafts by clicking here

For full details, visit the official Frozen Fan Fest website

Frozen Fan Fest Schedule: