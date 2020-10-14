Marvel Teams with Tough Mudder for New Digital Fitness Adventure

Marvel has teamed up with Tough Mudder to launch a new digital fitness adventure. Tough Mudder Challenges: Marvel Edition asks participants to complete a set of activities inspired by the adventures of beloved characters like the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and more.

Tough Mudder Challenges: Marvel Edition is built to push the boundaries, both physically and mentally, of the participants in order to help them find their true power.

The new digital fitness challenge is currently ongoing and will run through the end of October.

Participants are asked to complete a set of four activities inspired by their favorite heroes, as well as several supplementary tasks.

The challenges will require speed, strength, agility, stamina, overcoming fears, finding mental toughness, and uncovering one’s leadership skills.