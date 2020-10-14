Marvel Teams with Tough Mudder for New Digital Fitness Adventure

Marvel has teamed up with Tough Mudder to launch a new digital fitness adventure. Tough Mudder Challenges: Marvel Edition asks participants to complete a set of activities inspired by the adventures of beloved characters like the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and more.
- Tough Mudder Challenges: Marvel Edition is built to push the boundaries, both physically and mentally, of the participants in order to help them find their true power.
- The new digital fitness challenge is currently ongoing and will run through the end of October.
- Participants are asked to complete a set of four activities inspired by their favorite heroes, as well as several supplementary tasks.
- The challenges will require speed, strength, agility, stamina, overcoming fears, finding mental toughness, and uncovering one’s leadership skills.
- The four overall challenges for Tough Mudder: Marvel Edition include:
- Ant-Man’s Block Party: For this activity, you will become the size-shifting, insect-commanding Super Hero known as Ant-Man. Shrinking you down to Ant-Man’s size, that’s 138 times smaller than you are now, you must complete the equivalent to a lap around NYC’s famous Bryant Park / NY Public Library. Sounds easy right? Well, at your new height 0.59 miles becomes 81 miles. Tackle this over the next 21 days and prove that grit and determination is all you need. You can achieve this however you like; running, cycling, swimming or maybe even rollerblading.
- Black Panther’s Mount Bashenga: In honor of the great Black Panther we’re traveling to Wakanda to scale Mount Bashenga. To reach the mystical nation’s highest point over 21 days, you’ll need to gain 4912 feet (1497 metres) of elevation, all while embodying the superhuman strength and powerful energy pulse exhibited by the Protector, leader, and King. Wakanda Forever.
- Marvel Mania: Prepare to start your origin story. Over the next 21 days you will push your body and mind to the limit as you take on 1,400 reps inspired by some of your favorite Super Heroes.
- Searching for the Infinity Stones: As individual forces, each of the six Infinity Stones possess unique capabilities, but like Mudders when united they are capable of a lot more. To collect the Infinity Stones and complete the activity, you must bob for all 6 stones as fast as you can out of a bucket of water. After collecting each stone, you must recite the Tough Mudder Challenges Pledge.
- The supplementary tasks for week 1 of the challenge include:
- Fantastic Four Hero Carry: a carry challenge
- Rocket’s Refreshments: a dare challenge
- Avengers Tower: a stairs challenge
- Black Widow’s Balancing Act: a balance challenge
- The supplementary tasks for week 2 of the challenge include:
- Hang Tight, Ms. Marvel!: a hanging challenge
- Hulk Smash: a balloon popping challenge
- Avengers Assemble: a pose challenge
- Captain America in Training: a HIIT challenge
- For more information on Tough Mudder Challenges: Marvel Edition or to sign up, head over to ToughMudder.com.
- The last day to register is October 27, 2020.