Entertainment Tonight Shares First Look at “Black Beauty” Coming to Disney+ In November

ET has shared a first look at the upcoming Disney+ original film, Black Beauty, starring Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy set to debut on the streaming service on November 27th.
What’s Happening:
- Black Beauty is about the titular wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from her family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing.
- In the film, Kate Winslet provides the voice of the titular horse, with Mackenzie Foy playing Jo Green.
- Earlier, ET announced that the film would hit the Disney+ streaming service on November 27th.
What They’re Saying:
- Ashley Avis, Director: "Like so many people, it really impacted me. I just wanted to be part of the world of horses. I grew up on this book, and it very much influenced my entire life and the way everything has panned out with my love of horses.
Growing up with that novel, it was really, really, really important to me to not just create a brand-new Black Beauty story. I really wanted to do the work to find the parallels of the original story. It's such a beloved book, so that was really important to me. The biggest challenge I had was figuring out the origin story for Beauty, because there's not really a direct parallel to Beauty being a carthorse in London in the late 1800s. So, I went back to research why Anna Sewell had written the novel in the first place. A lot of people don't know that she was crippled when she was really, really young and she was carried by horses… I always identified with little Joe Greene in the original novel. Even though he dips in and out in the book and Beauty has so many different chapters in the original novel, Joe Greene is the one she comes back to at the end. As a female filmmaker and as a writer that has always identified with strong female characters, I thought that it was very timely — as did Jeremy Bolts — to have Jo be female.”