Official Trailer, Poster Finally Released for 20th Century Studios’ “The Empty Man”

Oh my goodness, a trailer for 20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man has actually been released! With just days to go until its theatrical debut, audiences are finally getting a look at the supernatural horror based on graphic novel series of the same name.

What’s Happening:

On October 23rd, 20th Century Studios’ The Empty Man will make its way to theaters for a pre-Halloween release. And at long last, the studio dropped the first and probably only trailer for the film.

On top of the trailer premiere, presale tickets are available now

If that’s not enough to grab your attention, a new poster was released as well with the creepy text reading “The first night you hear him. The second night you see him. The third night he finds you.”

About the Movie:

“The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life—and the lives of those close to him—are in grave danger.”

The Empty Man Stars:

James Badge Dale

Marin Ireland

Stephen Root

Ron Canada

Robert Aramayo

Joel Courtney

Sasha Frolova

Creative Team: