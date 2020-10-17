SoReal Virtual Reality Experiences Coming to Shanghai Disneyland’s Disneytown in 2021

Virtual Reality Experiences are coming to Disneytown at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort with SoReal, a leading virtual reality company, that will introduce guests to an entirely new entertainment experience in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort

On the shores of Wishing Star Lake, SoReal will occupy the majority of Disneytown’s Lakeshore building, turning the bright and colorful building into a large-scale virtual reality and entertainment space, enhancing the overall guest experience in this district.

With SoReal’s award-winning history of creating mesmerizing technological shows and experiences, the creative stories set to be presented in the Lakeshore building in Disneytown will be especially tailored for guests visiting this area, allowing them to become immersed in exclusive entertainment and inviting them to embark on new virtual reality and augmented reality simulations.

Since the resort’s Grand Opening in 2016, Disneytown’s guests have been delighted by unique shopping experiences, delicious international and local dining options and incredible live performances. As SoReal moves into its new home in Disneytown’s Lakeshore building and transforms it into a new virtual reality and augmented reality space, it will further enhance the entertainment experience of the district and will provide guests new opportunities to enjoy themselves like never before. Today, leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort and SoReal came together for a celebration event, where Joe Schott presented the Disneytown Lakeshore Golden Key to Michael Qi. With the official handover of the building to SoReal, construction will soon begin and the SoReal experience is expected to open to guests in 2021.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Throughout our long, storied history, Disney has always stood at the forefront of technological advancement – working to give our guests a look at the world of tomorrow. As an industry leader in the VR space, SoReal shares this same commitment to innovation and technology. We are thrilled to welcome SoReal to Shanghai Disney Resort and to see them deliver their cutting edge VR entertainment to our guests while further enriching the range of exciting experiences available throughout Disneytown.”

“Throughout our long, storied history, Disney has always stood at the forefront of technological advancement – working to give our guests a look at the world of tomorrow. As an industry leader in the VR space, SoReal shares this same commitment to innovation and technology. We are thrilled to welcome SoReal to Shanghai Disney Resort and to see them deliver their cutting edge VR entertainment to our guests while further enriching the range of exciting experiences available throughout Disneytown.” Michael Qi, Co-Founder and CEO of Sky Limit Entertainment: “We are delighted with this opportunity to expand our business and to bring our unique VR experiences to Shanghai at Disneytown. Shanghai Disney Resort is renowned for being committed to providing high quality immersive entertainment experiences to guests. It is our great pleasure to become part of this vibrant experience and bring guests tailored entertainment offerings during their stay at the resort.”