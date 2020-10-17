SoReal Virtual Reality Experiences Coming to Shanghai Disneyland’s Disneytown in 2021

by | Oct 17, 2020 9:40 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Virtual Reality Experiences are coming to Disneytown at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort with SoReal, a leading virtual reality company, that will introduce guests to an entirely new entertainment experience in 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Shanghai Disney Resort announced that China’s leading virtual reality company, SoReal, is joining the resort’s unique shopping, dining and entertainment district, Disneytown, to provide guests with a tailored and cutting edge entertainment experience.
  • On the shores of Wishing Star Lake, SoReal will occupy the majority of Disneytown’s Lakeshore building, turning the bright and colorful building into a large-scale virtual reality and entertainment space, enhancing the overall guest experience in this district.
  • With SoReal’s award-winning history of creating mesmerizing technological shows and experiences, the creative stories set to be presented in the Lakeshore building in Disneytown will be especially tailored for guests visiting this area, allowing them to become immersed in exclusive entertainment and inviting them to embark on new virtual reality and augmented reality simulations.
  • Since the resort’s Grand Opening in 2016, Disneytown’s guests have been delighted by unique shopping experiences, delicious international and local dining options and incredible live performances. As SoReal moves into its new home in Disneytown’s Lakeshore building and transforms it into a new virtual reality and augmented reality space, it will further enhance the entertainment experience of the district and will provide guests new opportunities to enjoy themselves like never before. Today, leaders from Shanghai Disney Resort and SoReal came together for a celebration event, where Joe Schott presented the Disneytown Lakeshore Golden Key to Michael Qi. With the official handover of the building to SoReal, construction will soon begin and the SoReal experience is expected to open to guests in 2021.

What They’re Saying:

  • Joe Schott, President and General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Throughout our long, storied history, Disney has always stood at the forefront of technological advancement – working to give our guests a look at the world of tomorrow. As an industry leader in the VR space, SoReal shares this same commitment to innovation and technology. We are thrilled to welcome SoReal to Shanghai Disney Resort and to see them deliver their cutting edge VR entertainment to our guests while further enriching the range of exciting experiences available throughout Disneytown.”
  • Michael Qi, Co-Founder and CEO of Sky Limit Entertainment: “We are delighted with this opportunity to expand our business and to bring our unique VR experiences to Shanghai at Disneytown. Shanghai Disney Resort is renowned for being committed to providing high quality immersive entertainment experiences to guests. It is our great pleasure to become part of this vibrant experience and bring guests tailored entertainment offerings during their stay at the resort.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed