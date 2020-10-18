New Clever Parody Video Goes Viral and Reminds Viewers to “Wear A Mask”

We’ve seen numerous parodies of the classic song “Be Our Guest” from the animated, Academy-Award winning film Beauty and the Beast. Whether it be on TV shows like The Simpsons, or even just fan-made clips that go viral. This is a fine example of the latter. Keeping up with the times, an individual has made this new anthem for 2020 and put it the tune of the Howard Ashman/Alan Menken classic.

WARNING: The video below does feature some aggressive and adult language to drive home the point that we should all wear a mask. Viewer discretion is advised.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGQI8ABHZlG/?igshid=1l38toj4ej79p

What’s Happening:

Instagram users Noah Lindquist and Ashley Young took to the social media platform with their fan-made creation, “Wear A Mask” set to the tune of “Be Our Guest” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 1991 classic, Beauty and the Beast .

. The lyrics, written by Lindquist, serve to drive the point home that the only way we can get past this pandemic is if we all wear our masks.

The video also subtly addresses some alternative theories and tells viewers to essentially listen to the science, all in a fantastic musical fashion!