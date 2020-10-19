D23 Members Can Save 20% on shopDisney Through October 31st

D23 Members can now take advantage of limited-time 20% savings on shopDisney on orders of $65 or more when purchasing discount-eligible products between now and October 31st.
What’s Happening:
- D23 Members can save 20% off shopDisney orders of $65 or more between now and October 31st.
- To access the discount, D23 Members should used the same Disney account connected to their D23 membership when checking out and use the discount code “D23HOLIDAY.”
- Members can also visit D23.com to download a printed coupon that can be used at a Disney Store.
- This offer is available to all D23 Members and anyone can become a D23 member for free by visiting D23.com.