Construction Photo Update: New Views of Magic Kingdom Resort Launch Dock and Grand Floridian Walkway

If you’ve ever needed to get to the Grand Floridian or Polynesian Village Resort from Magic Kingdom, you may have opted for the Resort Launch instead of the Resort Monorail, particularly for Grand Floridian since it would be the last stop by highway in the sky. If so, you may remember a tiny little boat dock off to the side of the Monorail entrance. As both resorts grew by way of Disney Vacation Club additions, that tiny dock remained the same size and began to feel a little cramped. The good news is that it’s gone and work is coming along nicely on a bigger dock that can adequately manage demand for travel across the Seven Seas Lagoon to these two resorts.

The entrance to the new dock is also near the upcoming walkway to the Grand Floridian, which is expected to open when construction on the dock is completed. This is also great news for Guests who don’t want to wait for a boat or monorail who will now have more control when it comes to getting back to their resort. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is connected by a walkway to the Grand Floridian as well.

We look forward to the day when this new dock and walkway opens. Until then, here’s a beautiful shot taken on the way back across the Seven Seas Lagoon with the sun almost ready to set.