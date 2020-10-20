“Once Upon a Snowman” Short Film Coming to Animation Celebration at Disneyland Paris

The origin story of everyone’s favorite snowman will soon be told in the upcoming short film Once Upon a Snowman. Guests of Disneyland Paris will soon be able to see the new short at the Animation Celebration Theater, along with all kinds of other Frozen fun.

Once Upon a Snowman is coming to the Animation Celebration Theater in Disneyland Paris from October 24, 2020 until January 10.

The short will last 5 minutes both in English and French.

Once Upon a Snowman will present the origins of Olaf, the summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the prestigious 2013 Animated Film Frozen , and the successful 2019 sequel Frozen 2 .

In this short film, Olaf comes to life and takes part in the search for his true identity in the mountains surrounding Arendelle.

Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy, Olaf's animation supervisor in Frozen 2 , and by Dan Abraham, author of the storyboard for the musical sequence “When I am Older,” sung by Olaf in Frozen 2 .

Olaf is of course once again voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad in the new short.

Director Trent Correy: "The idea for this story came to me when I was a host on Frozen. Dan Abraham and I were incredibly fortunate to be able to make this short film and to have the support of the Walt Disney animation studio teams.”