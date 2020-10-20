“Once Upon a Snowman” Short Film Coming to Animation Celebration at Disneyland Paris

The origin story of everyone’s favorite snowman will soon be told in the upcoming short film Once Upon a Snowman. Guests of Disneyland Paris will soon be able to see the new short at the Animation Celebration Theater, along with all kinds of other Frozen fun.
- Once Upon a Snowman is coming to the Animation Celebration Theater in Disneyland Paris from October 24, 2020 until January 10.
- The short will last 5 minutes both in English and French.
- Once Upon a Snowman will present the origins of Olaf, the summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the prestigious 2013 Animated Film Frozen, and the successful 2019 sequel Frozen 2.
- In this short film, Olaf comes to life and takes part in the search for his true identity in the mountains surrounding Arendelle.
- Once Upon a Snowman is directed by Trent Correy, Olaf's animation supervisor in Frozen 2, and by Dan Abraham, author of the storyboard for the musical sequence “When I am Older,” sung by Olaf in Frozen 2.
- Olaf is of course once again voiced by award-winning actor Josh Gad in the new short.
- Once Upon a Snowman will debut on Disney+ on October 23.
What they’re saying:
- Director Trent Correy: "The idea for this story came to me when I was a host on Frozen. Dan Abraham and I were incredibly fortunate to be able to make this short film and to have the support of the Walt Disney animation studio teams.”