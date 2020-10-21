ABC News Live, Nat Geo Mundo to Air Election Special “America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote”

With the 2020 election shaping up to be one of the most important in current history, ABC News Live is taking this opportunity to highlight the voices of the Latinx community. ABC News Live, followed by Nat Geo Mundo, will air an hour-long special America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote on October 27th, and November 1st respectively.

What’s Happening:

For the first time in history, Latinos will be the largest minority racial or ethnic group in the electorate, with 32 million eligible voters.

Recognizing the importance of one of the fastest growing voting groups in the United States, streaming news channel ABC News Live will present the hour-long special America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote on Tuesday, October 27, (8:00 pm EDT/5:00 pm PDT & 10:00 pm EDT/7:00 pm PDT)

on Tuesday, October 27, (8:00 pm EDT/5:00 pm PDT & 10:00 pm EDT/7:00 pm PDT) Nat Geo Mundo will air the program on Sunday, November 1, (8:00 pm EDT/5:00 pm PDT) with captions and subtitles in Spanish.

America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote will elevate the voices of a community who often feel left out of the political conversation and misunderstood as voters. The special will be anchored by: Tom Llamas Cecilia Vega John Quiñones

Actress Rita Moreno will lend her voice for a special animation detailing the history of how Latinos came to this country.

The special will include captions and subtitles in Spanish on ABCNews.com, the ABC News app and during Nat Geo Mundo’s broadcast.

About the Special:

“The special will take an in-depth look into two important issues disproportionately affecting Latinos, COVID-19 and the nation’s racial reckoning, and examine what is at stake during this election season, including the separation of children from their parents at the border, the future of DACA recipients and immigration, the economic buying and selling power of Latinos and Latino-owned small businesses, as well as the increasing influence of bilingual Latino culture in the entertainment industry.”

What They’re Saying:

“Coming one week before the election, we wanted to highlight a vital part of our democracy who will play a pivotal role in selecting our next president. By calling attention to the highs and lows of the Latino community during this unprecedented time, we hope to bring a greater understanding to this vital part of the American fabric.” Executive producer Katie den Daas: ”ABC News Live has long been committed to telling the stories of rarely-heard-from groups and communities. I’m incredibly proud to have our streaming news channel program a full hour that elevates the voices of a powerful voting and societal demographic.”

America’s Future: The Power of the Latino Vote is executive produced by Catherine McKenzie and Katie den Daas. Victoria Moll Ramirez is Senior Broadcast Producer. Justin Dial is Senior Executive Producer for ABC News Live.