Bob Iger Joins Board of Directors of Animal-Free Dairy Company Perfect Day

Bob Iger will bring his business acumen and years of experience to animal-free dairy maker, Perfect Day. According to Deadline, Iger has been designated to the board of directors by the company’s own co-founders.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger has joined the board of directors of animal-free dairy company, Perfect Day.
- Iger is the first board member to be designated by founders Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi.
- Aftab Mathur and Patrick Zhang are also on the board and are representatives of investors Temasek Holdings and Horizons Ventures.
- Based in Berkeley, California, Perfect Day specializes in fermenting plant proteins that can be used in a variety of products to create dairy-like tastes and textures without the need for animals or factory farming.
- Perfect Day has received over $360 million in funding since it was founded in 2014.
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger: “Innovation and leadership are both key to world changing ideas Perfect Day has established both innovation in its use of technology and novel approach to fighting climate change, and clear leadership in building a category with a multi-year head start in the industry they’re helping to build. I’m thrilled to join at this pivotal moment and support the company’s swift growth into new categories and markets.”
- Perfect Day CEO Ryan Pandya: “We’re thrilled to have Bob Iger join our team, and are confident his tenured operational expertise and visionary leadership style will further help us scale our ambitions. We’re focused on rapid commercialization in the U.S. and globally. But we know we can’t do it alone. That’s why we’re excited and humbled to have a proven leader like Bob to help us thoughtfully transform our purpose-driven aspirations into tangible and sustainable impact.”
- Company Statement: “Iger’s decades of business leadership experience across media and entertainment will bring a unique blend of operational and global market excellence to the Bay Area startup. As Perfect Day establishes the new food category of Animal-Free Dairy, Iger is poised to help the company execute its rapid expansion plans and succeed in its mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow by developing new ways to make the foods people love today.”