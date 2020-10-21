Bob Iger Joins Board of Directors of Animal-Free Dairy Company Perfect Day

Bob Iger will bring his business acumen and years of experience to animal-free dairy maker, Perfect Day. According to Deadline, Iger has been designated to the board of directors by the company’s own co-founders.

What’s Happening:

Iger is the first board member to be designated by founders Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi.

Aftab Mathur and Patrick Zhang are also on the board and are representatives of investors Temasek Holdings and Horizons Ventures.

Based in Berkeley, California, Perfect Day specializes in fermenting plant proteins that can be used in a variety of products to create dairy-like tastes and textures without the need for animals or factory farming.

Perfect Day has received over $360 million in funding since it was founded in 2014.

