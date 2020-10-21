Walt Disney World Announces New Deals For Stays in Early 2021

Walt Disney World has released new deals for visits to the vacation kingdom of the world at many of the resort hotels most nights January 3rd through April 17th, 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Guests who book a trip to Walt Disney World can Save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels for stays most nights January 3 – April 17, 2021.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents may also be eligible for additional discounts.
- Guests must book by March 15, 2021 and travel between January 3 – April 17, 2021.
- Guests can also enjoy added peace of mind when booking, as Walt Disney World Resort has updated its temporary cancellation and modification policy to include arrivals through April 30, 2021
- On top of that, Walt Disney World is now accepting bookings for Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort for arrivals beginning February 9, 2021.
- Guests who are interested in the savings can stay at
- Select Disney Deluxe Villas
- 35% savings – most nights January 3 to April 17, 2021
- 25% savings – most Friday and Saturday nights January 15 to February 13, 2021
- 25% savings – most nights January 3 to April 17, 2021
- 15% savings – most Friday and Saturday nights January 15 to February 13, 2021
- Select Disney Deluxe Resorts
- 35% savings – most nights January 3 to April 17, 2021
- 25% savings – most Friday and Saturday nights January 15 to February 13, 2021
- Select Disney Moderate Resorts
- 25% savings – most nights January 3 to April 17, 2021
- 15% savings – most Friday and Saturday nights January 15 to February 13, 2021
- Select Disney Value Resorts
- 20% savings – most nights January 3 to April 17, 2021
- 10% savings – most Friday and Saturday nights January 15 to February 13, 2021
- Disney's All-Star Movies Resort – reopening February 9, 2021
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – reopening November 1, 2020
- Disney's Pop Century Resort
- It should also be noted that this offer excludes the following room types:
- 3-bedroom villas
- Campsites
- Cabins at Copper Creek Villas
- Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows