Disney Junior Characters Star in New Musical Short “Everybody Gets a Vote” Debuting October 25

In a year that’s all about elections, even the little ones will be learning about voting! But not to worry, Disney Junior’s new short “Everybody Gets a Vote” isn’t about politics, but rather a fair way to pick a group playtime game.
What’s Happening:
- As little ones hear their parents, grandparents, teachers, and older siblings talk about voting, Disney Junior is helping them understand the voting process and why it’s important.
- A new musical short, “Everybody Gets a Vote” stars kids’ favorite Disney Junior who come together for a fun playdate and have to decide on an activity for the whole group!
- The musical animated short will debut Sunday, October 25th, on Disney Junior YouTube and DisneyNOW.
- The short will also air on Disney Junior on Monday, November 1st.
- Part of the channel’s popular “Ready for Preschool” series, it is designed to encourage kids aged 2-7 to develop positive attitudes about themselves and as a member of a community.
- The entire series, which helps prepare young minds for preschool, is available on Disney Junior YouTube and in the DisneyNOW app.
About the Short:
- In the “Everybody Gets a Vote” story, beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mira, Vampirina and baby Kermit, determine that a vote is the best and most fair way to choose a playtime game.
- Rob Cantor serves as singer and songwriter for “Everybody Gets a Vote.”
What They’re Saying:
- Lori Mozilo, executive director, Original Programming, Disney Junior: “Our series reinforces lessons for preschoolers, through song. With this new short, we share why, for the greater good, every vote matters.”