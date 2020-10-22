Disney Junior Characters Star in New Musical Short “Everybody Gets a Vote” Debuting October 25

In a year that’s all about elections, even the little ones will be learning about voting! But not to worry, Disney Junior’s new short “Everybody Gets a Vote” isn’t about politics, but rather a fair way to pick a group playtime game.

What’s Happening:

As little ones hear their parents, grandparents, teachers, and older siblings talk about voting, Disney Junior is helping them understand the voting process and why it’s important.

A new musical short, “Everybody Gets a Vote” stars kids’ favorite Disney Junior who come together for a fun playdate and have to decide on an activity for the whole group!

The musical animated short will debut Sunday, October 25th, on Disney Junior YouTube

The short will also air on Disney Junior on Monday, November 1st.

Part of the channel’s popular “Ready for Preschool” series, it is designed to encourage kids aged 2-7 to develop positive attitudes about themselves and as a member of a community.

The entire series, which helps prepare young minds for preschool, is available on Disney Junior YouTube and in the DisneyNOW app.

About the Short:

In the “Everybody Gets a Vote” story, beloved Disney Junior characters, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mira, Vampirina and baby Kermit, determine that a vote is the best and most fair way to choose a playtime game.

Rob Cantor serves as singer and songwriter for “Everybody Gets a Vote.”

What They’re Saying: