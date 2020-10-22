ESPN Studios to Host Virtual 2020 NBA Draft on November 18

The 2020 NBA Draft will be coming to fans across the country from ESPN’s own Bristol, Connecticut studios. For the first time ever, the network studios will serve as the host for the annual basketball event.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and the NBA have announced that ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios will host the 2020 NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

As with most sporting events in 2020, this year’s draft will be virtual.

The event takes place Wednesday, November 18, at 7 pm ET and will air live on: ESPN ESPN Radio ESPN App

More information, including commentator assignments and coverage details, will be announced soon.

About the 2020 NBA Draft: