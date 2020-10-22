Disney Music Hosting Q&A With Kingdom Hearts Composer Yoko Shimomura on October 23rd

Disney Music is hosting a virtual Q&A with composer Yoko Shimomura to celebrate the release of the Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack and Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory.
- Japanese Composer Yoko Shimomura will participate in a virtual Q&A this Friday, October 23rd, at 8:00 pm PT (11:00 pm ET).
- The Q&A is in promotion of the Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack and Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory.
- The Kingdom Hearts III soundtrack is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 11th.
- Kingdom Hearts Melody Of Memory is an upcoming video game coming out on November 11th for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
- Yoko Shimomura has composed music for all of the Kingdom Hearts games, which are created by Square Enix and feature Disney Characters in a Final Fantasy-syle world.
- Fans of Kingdom Hearts III have been waiting two years for the soundtrack to finally be released, which will coincide with the launch of the new music-based game.