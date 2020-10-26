New “20/20” Special Featuring Hunt for the Golden State Killer to Air on ABC on October 30

ABC has announced their next 20/20 special will focus on the decades long hunt for a cold blooded criminal, later named the Golden State Killer. The two-hour program airs on October 30th and features interviews with a genealogist, investigators, and survivors.

The new episode details the investigation into the dark world of one of the most notorious killers in America and one woman’s relentless determination to bring him to justice.

The killer terrorized idyllic California neighborhoods in the 1970s and 1980s, evading authorities as he lived among his victims for over four decades. During his attacks he talked to his victims; and once, cried out about a mysterious woman named Bonnie. Was it a tantalizing clue into his motivation?

20/20 reports on best-selling true crime author and web sleuth Michelle McNamara’s obsession with solving the case before her death.

The special also includes interviews with: Investigators dedicated to the case Former cold-case investigator Paul Holes Genetic genealogist Dr. Barbara Rae-Venter

Holes tracked the killer for 24 years, while Rae-Venter helped crack the case in 2018 using DNA, finally revealing the shocking identity of the monster behind the mask.

20/20 also has emotional interviews with survivors who open up about their attacks, his capture, and their lives today. The two-hour program also features rare footage of the killer, extensive archival footage and police files and reports on the capture and his double life as a husband and father.

The special airs on Friday, October 30 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.

20/20 is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is senior producer and Cari Strassberg, Jonathan Balthaser, Sunny Antrim and Kelley Robinson are producers of this episode.