ESPN’s “College GameDay” Travels to Augusta, Georgia for 2020 Masters Tournament

by | Oct 27, 2020 2:22 PM Pacific Time

ESPN’s traveling pregame series, College GameDay is heading to Augusta, Georgia for the 2020 PGA Masters Tournament.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN and Augusta National Golf Club are bringing two sporting event traditions together in a unique way.
  • College GameDay Built by The Home Depot is set to originate from the Masters Tournament on Saturday, November 14, in Augusta, Georgia.
  • The traveling pregame show (9 am – noon ET) will emanate from the Par 3 course, the site of the Masters Par 3 contest.
  • While the show proceeds with no live spectators, ESPN debuted a ‘virtual pit’ this season that gives fans across the country – from all schools, conferences and divisions – the opportunity to be part of College GameDay each week. Fans can register at CollegeGameDay.com for a chance to join the live show.
  • Televised coverage comes to audiences from longtime ESPN host Rece Davis who will be joined on-site by:
    • Analyst Kirk Herbstreit
    • Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP Desmond Howard
    • College Football Hall of Fame inductee David Pollack
    • Researcher Chris “The Bear” Fallica
    • Former two-sport student-athlete and Georgia alum Maria Taylor
    • Tom Rinaldi
  • Analyst Lee Corso will be live from his home in Orlando, Florida.
  • Additional contributors include:
    • Jen Lada
    • Pat McAfee
    • Gene Wojciechowski

ESPN and The Masters Tournament:

  • Golf fans will have more ways to watch the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on ESPN and ESPN+ than ever before this year with new offerings and expanded coverage during the week of November 9-15.
  • In its 13th year at the Masters, ESPN will again televise live play of the first and second rounds of the Tournament from 1-5:30 pm on Thursday and Friday, November 12-13.
  • Expanding the coverage this year will be new, supplemental live streams on ESPN+, including exclusive practice round programs on November 10-11.
  • Also, viewers will be able to watch Featured Holes coverage on ESPN+ of Holes 4, 5 and 6 for all four days of the Masters Tournament, and other live streams including Amen Corner, Holes 15-16 and Featured Groups during Tournament play.
  • SportsCenter also will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week.
  • While College GameDay is making its first trip to Augusta National, the show has previously welcomed PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler (former Oklahoma State golfer) and Justin Thomas (former Alabama golfer) as guest pickers in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content: Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it’s special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary. As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world.”
 
 
