Searchlight Pictures Picks Up Horror/Thriller “Dust” Starring Claire Foy

Searchlight Pictures has picked up a new psychological horror thriller titled Dust, starring Claire Foy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dust follows a young mother, to be played by Foy, haunted by the past who becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.

follows a young mother, to be played by Foy, haunted by the past who becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them. The film is set in increasingly horrific dust storms in 1930s Oklahoma.

, wrote the script. Crouse and Will Joines will direct.

The screenplay was developed at the Sundance Writer’s Lab.

Alix Madigan will produce under her Mad Dog Films banner, along with Lucas Joaquin and Secret Engine.

Foy earned Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown.