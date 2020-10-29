Searchlight Pictures Picks Up Horror/Thriller “Dust” Starring Claire Foy

Searchlight Pictures has picked up a new psychological horror thriller titled Dust, starring Claire Foy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Dust was originally unveiled at the Cannes virtual market back in June and will now be further developed by Disney.
- Dust follows a young mother, to be played by Foy, haunted by the past who becomes convinced that a mysterious presence is threatening her family and takes extraordinary measures to protect them.
- The film is set in increasingly horrific dust storms in 1930s Oklahoma.
- Karrie Crouse, a staff writer from the hit HBO series Westworld, wrote the script.
- Crouse and Will Joines will direct.
- The screenplay was developed at the Sundance Writer’s Lab.
- Alix Madigan will produce under her Mad Dog Films banner, along with Lucas Joaquin and Secret Engine.
- Foy earned Emmy and Golden Globe awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown.